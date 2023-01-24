A former Penn State quarterback has entered the transfer portal again.

Micah Bowens II, who the Nittany Lions brought on as a 3-star recruit in 2020, announced his transfer from Oklahoma after two seasons with the program.

Crimson and cream forever…thank you. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years if eligibility. pic.twitter.com/348mkzaarZ — Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) January 24, 2023

Through three seasons across two programs, Bowens has yet to appear in a game.

He has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE