Coach James Franklin answers interview questions during Penn State football's media day on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 in Pasadena, Ca.

 Jackson Ranger

A former Penn State quarterback has entered the transfer portal again.

Micah Bowens II, who the Nittany Lions brought on as a 3-star recruit in 2020, announced his transfer from Oklahoma after two seasons with the program.

Through three seasons across two programs, Bowens has yet to appear in a game.

He has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

