A former Penn State quarterback has entered the transfer portal again.
Micah Bowens II, who the Nittany Lions brought on as a 3-star recruit in 2020, announced his transfer from Oklahoma after two seasons with the program.
Crimson and cream forever…thank you. I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with 3 years if eligibility. pic.twitter.com/348mkzaarZ— Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) January 24, 2023
Through three seasons across two programs, Bowens has yet to appear in a game.
He has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.
