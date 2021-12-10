Memora-bowl | Reliving Penn State football’s best non-New Year’s Six bowl games

The goal for Penn State is the same each and every season — to put itself in a position to win a championship.

While the Nittany Lions aren’t competing for some of the titles they might have hoped for heading into this year, they have an opportunity to finish strong against a solid SEC opponent.

James Franklin’s team is set to take on No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, in search of the team’s eighth win of the season.

It’s not the typical spot that Penn State likes to be in, as Franklin prides his tenure on three New Year’s Six bowl appearances in eight years and probably would’ve liked to have built on that.

While the Nittany Lions weren’t able to get there this year, there have still been some memorable non-New Year’s Six games that have gone down in the Penn State history books.

Here’s a look at some of the best..

1989 Holiday Bowl

One of the most interesting bowl games in Penn State history came against star quarterback Ty Detmer and the BYU Cougars.

Detmer, a future Heisman trophy winner and NFL player, had a tremendous day against the Nittany Lion defense, throwing for 576 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Cougars’ 39 points weren’t enough, as the Penn State offense — specifically running back Blair Thomas — stole the show.

Thomas totaled 186 yards on 35 carries and scored a critical touchdown in the fourth quarter to lengthen the Nittany Lion lead.

Joe Paterno’s team went on to win the game 50-39 and set the Holiday Bowl record for total points scored, which was eventually broken several years later.

2014 Pinstripe Bowl

The 2014 Pinstripe Bowl has gone down as one of the most memorable games in Nittany Lion history for obvious reasons.

Aside from the game being Penn State’s first bowl appearance since the NCAA lifted its ban, it ended up being an overtime thriller.

Christian Hackenberg put up some impressive numbers with 371 yards and four touchdowns, while Chris Godwin went for 140 and a score.

A Sam Ficken 45-yard field goal with under a minute to play sent the game into overtime, where tight end Kyle Carter won it thanks to a missed extra point on the previous possession by Boston College.

With the win, Penn State football was back on the rise.

2010 Capital One Bowl

Another matchup with some less-than-ideal weather conditions was the 2010 Capital One Bowl in which Penn State took on Les Miles’ LSU team.

This top-15 matchup would also be the final game for Nittany Lion quarterback Daryll Clark, who was criticized at many points in his career for not being able to win the big game.

This time, he was able to pull out a 19-17 victory in his last game in a blue-and-white uniform and had 216 yards and a touchdown in the process.

It was the Penn State defense that won this game, as it forced three crucial Tiger turnovers and held quarterback Jordan Jefferson in check.

A Collin Wagner field goal with under a minute to go sealed the win and ended up being Penn State’s last bowl victory against an SEC opponent.

1996 Outback Bowl

The 1996 Outback Bowl was another occasion where the Penn State offense really showed out.

The Nittany Lions took on a solid Auburn team in Tampa that was quickly stunned in this game, as quarterback Wally Richardson had a performance to remember.

Richardson threw four touchdown passes en route to a 43-14 win with star wideout Bobby Engram catching two of those scores.

Many also remembered the game for being played in wet, muddy conditions that made the white Penn State uniforms look as if they’d been through the trenches of a war.

This win got Paterno to 17 bowl victories, which at the time was the most in college football history.

