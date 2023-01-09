It’s the time of the year for “set the standard” tweets from Penn State early enrollees who are participating in their first day of college classes on Monday.

Up from nine a year ago, the Nittany Lions are adding 11 early-enrollee freshmen to their roster ahead of winter workouts in February.

After bringing in a highly successful class prior to this past season, Penn State found continued success in 2023, reeling in its second straight top-15 class.

Here is a breakdown of Penn State’s 11 early enrollees.

J'ven Williams, 5-star, offensive line

The highest rated player in Penn State’s class, 5-star J’ven Williams is not built like your everyday high schooler.

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Williams theoretically could play any position on the offensive line, but due to his unique athletic ability, it’s likely he stays put at tackle.

Williams’ first day of classes comes just days after he appeared as the Nittany Lions’ lone participant in the Under Armour All-American Bowl.

Alex Birchmeier, 4-star, offensive line

The second-highest graded player in Penn State’s class is another offensive lineman, 4-star Alex Birchmeier.

The country’s top rated interior lineman, Birchmeier has been projected as a guard or center, but James Franklin said he believes he can play anywhere.

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Birchmeier shares a similar build to Williams that should help the two see the field early on.

“I think Birchmeier can play center, guard or tackle,” Franklin said on National Signing Day in December. “Based on where our roster is right now… I'd love to be able to start Birchmeier and J’ven at tackle to see if they can do it. Tackles are the hardest guys to find.”

Tony Rojas, 4-star, linebacker

Recently named Gatorade’s Virginia Football Player of the Year, 4-star linebacker Tony Rojas is an athletic freak and Penn State’s third top-100 prospect by 247Sports.

At 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Rojas excelled at both linebacker and running back this past season for Fairfax High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

While Rojas may have the flexibility to play all three linebacker sports, Franklin said he’s likely to start him on the outside.

“Rojas is exactly how we would like them built in terms of his length and athleticism,” Franklin said. “He's a guy that, if you watch his tape, you could make the argument he could play running back here. That's the type of athleticism that he has.”

Ta'Mere Robinson, 4-star, linebacker

Commiting just days after Rojas in July, 4-star linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson has loads of upside and is expected to pair nicely with Penn State’s other two linebacker signees.

Contrary to Rojas, Robinson — with his 6-foot-3, 230-pound build — seems destined to work at middle linebacker when Penn State begins workouts, Franklin said.

“Ta’Mere’s probably at Mike with his size,” Franklin said. “He’s a big, big, big young man but has the athleticism and movement and leadership qualities.”

Elliot Washington II, 4-star, defensive back

It came as some surprise when Penn State flipped 4-star safety Elliot Washington II from Alabama in early July.

The nation’s No. 9-rated safety by 247Sports, Washington isn’t the largest body at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. But what he lacks in build, he makes up for in speed — holding multiple Venice High School (FL) track and field records.

With his speed and athleticism in mind, Washington could eventually play cornerback for the Nittany Lions.

Joey Schlaffer, 4-star, tight end

The brother of former Penn State center Michal Menet, it’s likely that 4-star tight end Joey Schlaffer knew he’d become a Nittany Lion long before he committed.

Now on campus, Schlaffer will get a head start to make a name for himself among three other incoming freshman tight ends.

A native of Reading, Pennsylvania, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schlaffer was the state’s No. 7-rated recruit.

Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, 4-star, tight end

It’s fitting the tallest signee in Penn State’s class — 4-star Mathias Barnwell — goes by the nickname “Mega.”

With a 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame, Barnwell is listed as a tight end on the Nittany Lions’ signing day roster but could play pretty much anywhere, from offensive line to defensive line.

“We have recruited him to play tight end… but he does have position flexibility,” Franklin said. “We do think he could play defensive end, we do think he could play defensive tackle, we think he can play tight end for sure. And then I think there's also a chance that he could play on the offensive line.”

Zion Tracy, 4-star, defensive back

A late addition to a class loaded with defensive backs, 4-star Zion Tracy brings upside as New York’s No. 2-rated prospect.

Tracy joins 3-star Lamont Payne Jr. as likely the class’s two true cornerbacks.

Anthony Donkoh, 3-star, offensive guard

Joining Williams and Birchmeier is 3-star Anthony Donkoh to make up the trio of Penn State freshman linemen.

Contrary to the other lineman commits, it looks like Franklin already knows where he wants to play Donkoh for the foreseeable future.

“We’re probably going to leave Donkoh at guard and let him stay there,” Franklin said.

Lamont Payne Jr., 3-star, defensive back

The second of Penn State’s cornerback signees, 3-star Lamont Payne Jr. made quite the name for himself at Chartiers Valley (PA).

At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Payne brings a lengthy frame and athletic skill set to a defensive back room with lofty expectations in 2023.

Jaxon Smolik, 3-star, quarterback

The lone quarterback of Penn State’s class is 3-star Jaxon Smolik, who is expected to take over as the team’s third-string quarterback in 2023.

A former Tulane commit, Smolik flipped to the Nittany Lions in April.

