Multiple recruiting pipelines have developed and strengthened throughout the James Franklin era in Penn State football.

Lackawanna College is the first that comes to mind, producing talents like Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown. However, the McDonogh School in Maryland is steadily creeping up on the heels of the junior college.

There are currently four Nittany Lions on the roster from McDonogh, and the pipeline grew stronger last Thursday when 4-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton pledged to play his college ball in Happy Valley. Dennis-Sutton is currently the highest-rated recruit in Penn State’s 2022 class.

Here’s a look at the current Nittany Lions who hail from the school in Owings Mills, Maryland, and what they’ve contributed to the Penn State program.

Curtis Jacobs, linebacker

When Dennis-Sutton committed, he not only became the highest-rated recruit in 2022, he became Franklin’s highest since fellow McDonogh product Curtis Jacobs in 2020.

Jacobs appeared in all but one game in his first season with the Nittany Lions, totaling six solo tackles and nine overall as a true freshman. He was forced to step into a contributing role after current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parson opted out of the 2020 campaign.

At McDonogh under coach Hakeem Sule, Jacobs made noise on the offensive side of the ball, making 55 catches for 1,015 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns as a junior. He was a two-time team captain and earned three All-District honors, once on defense and twice on offense.

The Glen Burnie, Maryland, native, was a consensus 4-star recruit and ranked the top 10 at his position by multiple recruiting outlets.

PJ Mustipher, defensive lineman

PJ Mustipher has become a regular contributor for Penn State’s defense over the last three seasons, and he’s poised to take a leap this fall.

A 2020 All-Big Ten honorable mention, Mustipher started all nine games at defensive tackle, making 35 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup.

The Owings Mills, Maryland, native totaled 150 tackles during his time under coach Dom Damico at McDonough and ranked No. 4 at his position in Maryland. He also grabbed first team honors from USA Today as a high school senior and a consensus all-state selection.

Dvon Ellies, defensive lineman

Dvon Ellies, a defensive tackle, made three appearances during his redshirt freshman season in 2020. He turned in three tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry. Ellies appeared in one game in 2019 before being redshirted.

Ellies was high school teammates with Mustipher and Will Knutsson, and he played in the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl and gained numerous high school awards, including a team MVP nomination as a senior.

The Burtonsville, Maryland, native made 72 tackles, 17 sacks and 11 tackles for loss during his senior season at McDonogh.

Will Knutsson, offensive lineman

Knutsson joined the Nittany Lions in 2018 and was redshirted. He hasn’t yet seen game action for Penn State.

Despite the lack of playing time, Knutsson impressed in his days at McDonogh.

He was a four-time letterman at McDonogh under Damico, where he received first-team All-State recognition in 2017. He was also a team captain as a senior.

