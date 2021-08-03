In anticipation of the release of Madden NFL 22 on Aug. 20, EA Sports unveiled its annual players’ ratings list last week.

Numerous former Nittany Lions were rated in the top 10 for their respective positions. In total, over 30 cracked Madden’s list, including all six of Penn State’s 2021 NFL draftees.

Saquon Barkley, running back, 90 overall

Saquon Barkley’s 2020 season ended early after the former Penn State standout suffered a torn ACL in Week 2. Despite the injury, Barkley still finds himself as Madden’s seventh-highest rated running back.

The Giants will look for Barkley to return to the explosiveness he showed in his first two seasons — remarkable physical traits that led to him capturing the NFL’s 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Allen Robinson II, wide receiver, 90 overall

Allen Robinson racked up over 1,100 receiving yards for the second-straight season and topped 100 receptions for the first time in his career in 2020.

Perhaps more impressively, Robinson reached those numbers with inconsistent quarterback play with the Chicago Bears. With veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields in the mix, Robinson could be in line to have one of his most productive seasons yet.

Adrian Amos, safety, 89 overall

Amos remained a steady presence in the Green Bay Packers’ defensive backfield in 2020, earning Pro Football Focus’ highest coverage grade by a safety.

With Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay uncertain, Amos’ role as the leader of a young and talented secondary takes on additional importance.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver, 87 overall

With injuries and the Buccaneers' additions of Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, Chris Godwin saw a decline in his standout numbers from 2019. He was still a productive option on the edge for Tom Brady, though.

What Godwin sacrificed in personal accolades, he made up for in team accomplishments. His first season catching passes from Brady ended with a Super Bowl title.

Mike Gesicki, tight end, 85 overall

Mike Gesicki continued his upward trajectory and emerged as one of the Dolphins’ best offensive weapons last season, finishing second on the team in receiving yards and first in receiving touchdowns.

As a result, the 2018 second-round pick saw a significant increase in his Madden rating after he received a 79 overall at the beginning of last year.

Miles Sanders, running back, 81 overall

Miles Sanders burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019, and he put up similar rushing numbers in less games in 2020.

Both on the ground and in the receiving game, Sanders figures to continue to be a key part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense as they begin the Nick Sirianni era.

Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end, 75 overall

As a rookie, Yetur Gross-Matos started the final seven games of the 2020 season under first-year Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. He recorded 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The second-round pick battled injuries to remain a productive part of Carolina’s defensive line, but he could see an expanded role in a full season of action.

Donovan Smith, offensive tackle, 73 overall

A mainstay on Tampa Bay’s offensive line for the past half-decade, Donovan Smith reached the mountaintop in his sixth season and helped pave the way for a Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers' offense.

Smith has proved to be durable, as he’s missed only two starts in his six-year Buccaneers career.

KJ Hamler, wide receiver, 72 overall

In a crowded Denver Broncos receiving room, KJ Hamler still managed to put together a respectable rookie statline in 2020.

The speedy receiver will look to break out in 2021, although the quarterback position remains a question mark for Denver entering the season.

Trace McSorley, quarterback, 55 overall

Trace McSorley made the most of his brief playing time with Lamar Jackson sidelined in 2020. His second NFL completion was a 70-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown against the Steelers.

With Robert Griffin III moving on, McSorley will battle for the backup spot behind Jackson.

Rookies

Micah Parsons, linebacker, 74 overall

Micah Parsons hasn’t played in a football game since Dec. 28, 2019, in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis. This year, he’ll play his home games at the site of that win in Dallas.

The first-round pick is viewed as the successor to fellow Nittany Lion linebacker-great Sean Lee and has the chance to make an immediate impact for a Cowboys defense that was among the worst in the NFL in 2020.

Pat Freiermuth, tight end, 71 overall

After rewriting the Penn State record books, Pat Freiermuth headed just slightly west to the Steel City.

The second-round pick will start out behind Eric Ebron on the depth chart but should see plenty of targets in what could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season.

Odafe Oweh, linebacker, 70 overall

Odafe Oweh could have an early chance to produce in the Baltimore Ravens’ pass rush after the team lost Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency.

Oweh drew criticism from scouts for not recording a sack in his final Penn State season, but he became a first-round pick regardless.

Shaka Toney, defensive end, 64 overall

Shaka Toney’s wait in the NFL Draft was longer than many expected, but the seventh-round pick of the Washington Football Team will get his chance to develop under blossoming stars Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Michal Menet, center, 58 overall

One pick after Toney was selected, Menet heard his name called by the Arizona Cardinals.

The three-year Penn State starter at center will likely look for a backup role as a rookie.

Will Fries, offensive guard, 58 overall

Will Fries became the third consecutive Nittany Lion off the board in the seventh round when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts.

The versatile lineman played both tackle and guard at Penn State and has the chance to do the same at the next level.

Others

Robbie Gould, kicker, 80 overall

DaQuan Jones, defensive tackle, 77 overall

Amani Oruwariye, cornerback, 75 overall

Carl Nassib, defensive end, 73 overall

Grant Haley, safety, 72 overall

Blake Gillikin, punter, 70 overall

Jordan Lucas, safety, 69 overall

Austin Johnson, defensive tackle, 68 overall

Sam Ficken, kicker, 67 overall

John Reid, cornerback, 67 overall

Kevin Givens, defensive tackle, 66 overall

Marcus Allen, safety, 65 overall

Troy Apke, safety, 65 overall

Jason Cabinda, fullback, 65 overall

Connor McGovern, offensive guard, 65 overall

Cam Brown, linebacker, 64 overall

Shareef Miller, linebacker, 64 overall

Nick Scott, safety, 63 overall

Dan Chisena, wide receiver, 60 overall

Ryan Bates, offensive tackle, 57 overall

