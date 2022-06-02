The wait is over.

Despite some controversy and public outcry, the White Out will be played under the lights against Minnesota in Week 7 of the 2022 season, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday.

For the second straight year, the White Out will feature an opponent that isn’t Ohio State or Michigan, two teams that traded off as participants for eight straight seasons.

Of the 17 White Outs played since the tradition’s birth in 2004, 10 have been played against the Buckeyes or Wolverines, making the game that much more special when the opponent differs.

In lieu of the news that the Golden Gophers will make the trip for the 18th White Out, here’s a look at the seven games that weren’t played against Ohio State or Michigan.

No. 10 Penn State 28, No. 22 Auburn 20 (2021)

After the coronavirus pandemic spoiled Penn State’s White Out plans for 2020, last season’s event brought the noise and energy that has made the game known as "the greatest show in college sports."

A back-and-forth matchup from start to finish, the Nittany Lions got it done in the final quarter on a 75-yard drive, capped by a Noah Cain touchdown rush to go up by eight.

At the Penn State 26-yard line with three seconds remaining, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix hurled a desperation pass to the endzone, which was broken up by All-American safety Jaquan Brisker as time expired.

Led by Jahan Dotson’s 78 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions, the No. 10 Nittany Lions put the Tigers away to keep their undefeated start to the 2021 season alive.

No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11 (2011)

Before it played Auburn in 2021, Penn State hadn’t faced an SEC opponent in a regular-season game since it played Alabama in 2011 — the last time a White Out wasn't played against Ohio State or Michigan.

Led by AJ McCarron, Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy, the 2011 Crimson Tide were stacked from top to bottom, all but running through the Nittany Lions from their first offensive possession.

After taking an early lead on a first-possession field goal, Penn State, led by quarterback Rob Bolden, failed to score again until less than two minutes remained.

Alabama went on to win the national championship that season, so the Nittany Lions played a part in that story one way or another.

Iowa 21, No. 5 Penn State 10 (2009)

Just when you thought Penn State’s loss to Iowa last season was brutal, see no further than the 2009 White Out game.

After winning a share of the Big Ten Championship but losing the Rose Bowl in 2008, the Nittany Lions returned with a vengeance the next season, kicking off their season 3-0 and ranked No. 5 when Week 4 rolled around.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Much like the 2021 matchup between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions, Penn State suffered a total collapse in the second half, beginning with a fourth-quarter Iowa punt-return touchdown, followed by a rushing touchdown and a field goal.

Penn State failed to score after putting up 10 points in the first quarter, as the Hawkeyes ended the Nittany Lions’ national championship hopes, settling for a second straight 11-2 season.

No. 12 Penn State 38, No. 22 Illinois 24 (2008)

Penn State was stacked in 2008, with a roster loaded with program greats such as Derrick Williams and NaVorro Bowman.

In an offensive masterpiece by the Nittany Lions, Williams and running back Evan Royster exploded in that year’s White Out against Illinois.

Royster rushed for 139 yards on 19 carries, while Williams caught a touchdown, rushed for a touchdown and returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown.

The 38-24 win over the Illini marked the Nittany Lions’ first 5-0 start since 2005.

No. 14 Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10 (2007)

Notre Dame’s Jimmy Clausen is widely remembered for an impressive college career that landed him into the arms of the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

However, Clausen’s collegiate success didn’t come without a “welcome” moment from Penn State in the 2007 White Out, his first start in his true-freshman season.

Clausen struggled against a Nittany Lion defense that finished No. 7 nationally in points allowed per game, holding him to just 144 passing yards on 17 of 32 attempts.

Penn State running back Austin Scott ran all over the Fighting Irish, tallying 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, helping propel the blue and white to a No. 12 ranking the following week.

No. 9 Purdue 20, Penn State 13 (2004)

After a 3-9 season in 2003 and a 2-3 start to 2004, fans were beginning to not show up to football games.

That was until the athletic department asked students to wear white to the team’s Week 6 matchup against Purdue. Over 20,000 students participated, and despite the loss, the annual White Out was born.

While the Nittany Lions’ upset win over Ohio State the following season truly cemented the White Out as an annual event, it was against the Boilermakers that the idea originated.

Purdue wide receiver Taylor Stubblefield caught a 40-yard touchdown to become the Big Ten’s career receptions leader, putting the Boilermakers up in the third quarter, all but cementing the victory.

Stubblefield must’ve liked the energy Beaver Stadium brought that day because he returned 16 years later to become Penn State’s wide receivers coach, a position he still holds today.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE