Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has had his ups and downs at Penn State. He’s had fans call for him to be benched and fans who’ve praised him.

At the end of the day, Clifford holds multiple Penn State records, and he passed former quarterback Trace McSorley for the biggest one Saturday against Maryland.

He took the record for the most passing yards in a career at Penn State with 10,023 yards, and he still has two regular-season games left to play.

Clifford solidified himself into the record books at Penn State, and here are some of his best games that helped him get there.

2021 Villanova

One of the biggest games to add to Clifford’s passing yard total was in Penn State’s fourth game against Villanova in 2021.

Clifford started off the game with a massive strike on Penn State’s first drive to wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 52-yard touchdown.

He had another big connection when he hit receiver Parker Washington on a 52-yard pass at the start of the second quarter for a touchdown. To open the second half, Clifford nailed receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith for his biggest pass of the day for 83 yards and a score.

Clifford finished with a career-high 401 yards when the clock hit zero. The 401 yards were 53 short of tying Christian Hackenberg for the most yards in a single game in Penn State history.

Clifford also threw for four touchdowns and was 19-for-26. He didn’t even play the whole game, as Ta’Quan Roberson came in for a couple of snaps.

2021 Auburn

There have been a couple of rivalries that Clifford has been a part of in his four-year starting career at Penn State, and the one that he’s played really well in was the home-and-home series with Auburn and, more specifically, the first meeting between the two teams.

The Tigers headed into the White Out ranked No. 22, while Penn State sat at No. 10.

It was a battle to the very end with Clifford making multiple clutch throws, including a strike to Dotson in the back of the end zone to take the lead in the first quarter.

However, his best drive came in the fourth quarter where he led Penn State down the field for a 75-yard, nine-play drive to score the go-ahead touchdown.

On the drive, Clifford was 4-for-4 through the air and connected with tight end Brenton Strange on a 40-yard pass that brought Penn State to the 3-yard line.

Penn State punched it in, and the Nittany Lions defended their home field.

2022 Purdue

Clifford hasn’t had too many game-winning drives in his time at Penn State, but one that sticks out was in the first game of 2022.

Penn State headed to Purdue for its season opener, and like Auburn, it was a battle to the very end.

Clifford didn’t have a great game and threw potentially one of the worst passes of his career, which was a costly pick-6, but he showed that he has that clutch gene in him.

The Boilermakers went up 31-28 with 8:29 left to play in the game. Penn State and Purdue exchanged punts, and then, the clock wound down to 2:22.

Clifford had one more shot to lead Penn State down the field and avoid an upset at the beginning of the season.

The sixth-year quarterback went 6-for-7 on the drive and hit running back Keyvone Lee on a 10-yard pass for the score.

The Nittany Lions’ defense held Purdue in the last 57 seconds to win the game.

A loss there very well could’ve made the season spiral out of control like it did in 2020, but Clifford came in the clutch and picked up the win.

2019 Michigan

Clifford played in a lot of big games in his career, and in most of them, the Nittany Lions came up short. In 2019, Clifford took over for his first year as a starter and had arguably one of his best years at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions finished 11-2 with a Cotton Bowl win over Memphis, and a statement win in that campaign was against No. 16 Michigan in the White Out.

Clifford wasn’t too accurate in the game, but he had a lot of big plays — enough that Penn State edged out Michigan 28-21.

He had four total touchdowns, one rushing and three passing, and he had 199 all-purpose yards. He also avoided turning the ball over.

Clifford dropped a ball in the bread basket for receiver K.J. Hamler for 53 yards to make it a two-score game in the fourth quarter, which created a steep enough hill to keep Michigan from climbing back.

He threw a score to Hamler for 25 yards earlier in the game, too.

Michigan was Penn State’s first real test after starting the campaign 6-0, and it was Clifford’s first real test as a quarterback, and he passed.

The win helped Penn State move up to No. 4 on the season before the Nittany Lions were defeated by Minnesota.

2019 Maryland

Clifford didn’t have to do too much in the 2019 season because of the stout defense and strong running game, but he did have flashes where he dominated in the air.

Maryland was where Clifford showed off his passing skills in one of the most dominant wins of James Franklin’s career.

Penn State went into College Park and throttled Maryland 59-0 on a Friday where Maryland’s president canceled classes to increase student excitement for the game.

Clifford led to those 59 points by throwing for 398 yards, his second-most passing yards in a game, and three touchdowns.

But that wasn’t all. Clifford also led the team in rushing with 54 yards and a touchdown to total 452 total yards from the first-year starter.

The victory over Maryland in 2019 might’ve been the best offensive performance from Clifford in his career.

