With just under an hour before kickoff for Senior Day 2021, James Franklin still didn’t know who his starting quarterback would be.

Sean Clifford never took the field for warmups, hooked to IVs in the Beaver Stadium locker room. Meanwhile, backup Christian Veilleux — who hadn’t taken a college snap to that point — warmed up in his place, just a day after being cleared of the same illness.

First it hit the defense, then it hit the offense, leaving 21 Penn State players inactive with a mysterious illness prior to the Nittany Lions’ 28-0 victory over Rutgers last season.

“Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. There were IVs everywhere,” Franklin said postgame last season. “Friday was the same way. We didn’t have a scholarship quarterback at Friday’s practice. We weren’t sure what was going to happen.”

Behind Veilleux was walk-on Mason Stahl, now a wide receiver, who was taking practice reps with the first team just a day earlier during Friday’s practice.

At one time on Friday, all signs pointed to Stahl being the starter before team doctors gave the OK to both Clifford and Veilleux just before kickoff.

“It was one of those games. I tried, I really did,” Clifford said at Penn State media day in August. “I tried to just be able to see straight.”

After completing just two of eight pass attempts for 23 yards through one quarter, Clifford was done, and in came Veilleux for his unorthodox debut.

One of 14 players to play despite still feeling symptoms, Veilleux tore up the Scarlet Knights in his three quarters of action.

“I was in the huddle before going out there coughing up a lung,” Veilleux said. “A lot of guys were in the same boat… The flu wasn’t going to stop us from playing the game we love.”

While it took six straight punts before Penn State finally made a mark on the scoreboard, Veilleux eventually found Jahan Dotson in the end zone with just a minute remaining in the first half for his first career touchdown pass.

In his third drive of the second half, Veilleux connected in the end zone with Parker Washington and then launched a 67-yarder to fellow Canadian Malick Meiga for his third touchdown pass.

From two neighboring provinces — Veilleux from Ontario and Meiga from Quebec — the two have built a strong relationship by being the lone French speakers in the Penn State locker room, Veilleux said.

“You can go back and watch my celebration after I threw it to him,” Veilleux said. “I don't know how fast I ran down the field, but I was so excited as soon as I saw it was him who caught it. It just made me happy.”

It’s likely Veilleux was also happy about his performance, connecting on 15 of 24 pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns in his debut.

However, a 28-0 victory wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for some exceptional play from Penn State’s relatively healthy defense — that is with the exception of two key linebackers, Curtis Jacobs and Tyler Elsdon, who were stopped in their tracks the morning of the game.

“Literally at breakfast, Elsdon [started] to throw up, and Curtis [started] to throw up. They hadn’t had it,” Franklin said. “The defense got hit with it early, and they were able to get through it, and then the offense got hit late in the week, and then a few defensive guys.”

Despite being down Jacobs and Elsdon, the Nittany Lion defense handled business accordingly, shutting out its second Big Ten opponent in one season for the first time in program history.

“Between throwup and IV, it was an interesting week,” Franklin said. “I’ve never been through something like this.

“It was about as much adversity as I’ve seen a program withstand in one week.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football’s Manny Diaz nominated for Broyles Award The Broyles Award is given out to college football’s best assistant coach. One of Penn State…