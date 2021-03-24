The Blue-White game as we know it hasn’t been played in nearly two years, and that drought will continue this spring.

Penn State announced freshmen will be allowed to attend the Nittany Lions’ final spring practice inside Beaver Stadium on April 17.

Since the university has not referred to the spring session’s last practice as a Blue-White game, it is undetermined what the format of this year’s rendition will be.

Regardless, the annual spring scrimmage has provided plenty of exciting moments in recent history, and here they are.

Dan Chisena’s big moment

The last time the Blue-White game was played, there was one highlight play that stole the show.

Walk-on wide receiver and special teams player Dan Chisena caught a deep touchdown pass down the sideline, and then James Franklin went on the loudspeaker inside Beaver Stadium to announce Chisena had received a full scholarship.

Catch a TD. ✔️ Secure a scholarship. ✔️@PennStateFball walk-on Dan Chisena picked up six points plus a full ride in the spring game: pic.twitter.com/Wqzw9h4pdo — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 13, 2019

Chisena’s teammates rushed over to him and celebrated on the field.

Prior to playing football for Franklin, Chisena was on Penn State’s track and field team as a runner.

Chisena went on to finish his time at Penn State on the football field and recorded three receptions for 66 yards in the 2019 season before moving on to the NFL.

Chisena is now on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster and sees time on special teams.

Brooke Fisher scores a touchdown

In the 2018 Blue-White game, Penn State fan Brooke Fisher got the ball and took it in from the 25-yard line for a touchdown.

Fisher, wearing No. 17, ran alongside Nittany Lions’ quarterback Trace McSorley and other players as she made her way into the endzone and spiked the ball.

ICYMI: @PennStateFball gave fan Brooke Fisher a moment she'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/cQBoyv9kR2 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 22, 2018

Since her touchdown inside Beaver Stadium, Fisher has been involved in more Penn State sporting events, as she sang the National Anthem for the Nittany Lions’ basketball games on a few occasions in the 2020 season.

Throughout the 2021 basketball season, although fans were not allowed to attend in person, Fisher’s performance of the National Anthem was played prior to every home game on the jumbotron.

Keegan-Michael Key or James Franklin?

Another memorable moment from the 2018 Blue-White game came right as the Nittany Lions left the tunnel.

Keegan-Michael Key, a comedian and doppelganger of James Franklin’s, led the team out of the tunnel in identical attire to that of the Penn State coach.

Is it just us, or does @KeeganMKey do a better @coachjfranklin than James Franklin? pic.twitter.com/Ayw4jYi32V — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) April 21, 2018

Key, who is a Penn State graduate, impersonated Franklin in a halftime interview and also took the stand with Franklin for a postgame press conference.