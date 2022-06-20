Penn State announced its new freshmen numbers for the 2022 season, and linebacker Abdul Carter will officially rock No. 11.

The No. 11 and the linebacker position have a different type of standard in Happy Valley, as the linebackers donning the “stix” have been nothing but exceptional.

Prior to Carter, Micah Parsons, Brandon Bell, NaVorro Bowman and LaVar Arrington repped the classic number, which is now synonymous with “LBU.”

Carter will be the latest to that list, but what standards does the No. 11 hold from its previous bearers?

Micah Parsons

Parsons was the most recent Nittany Lion to wear No. 11, and he lived up to the hype and is still exceeding expectations.

Parsons came to Happy Valley as Penn State’s second-highest-ranked recruit and highest linebacker recruit in program history.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native started right out of high school, becoming the first linebacker to do so since Cam Brown in 2016. He was also the first freshman in program history to lead the team in tackles with 83 in 2018.

His high stats earned him freshman All-American by three outlets and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media.

In Year 2, Parsons kicked it up a notch, using what he learned in his debut season to his advantage.

Parsons was a wrecking ball at linebacker and had 109 total tackles with 14 tackles for loss.

He had a knack for prying the ball free, finishing at seventh all time for the blue and white with six forced fumbles in just two seasons.

He was named an All-American by the NCAA and landed on the Associated Press All-America first team along with earning defensive MVP honors at the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

Parsons decided to not play his third season with the Nittany Lions and instead prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The two-season college player was selected with the No. 12 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys, and Parsons didn’t skip a beat in his rookie season with the sixth-most sacks in the league at 13. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Brandon Bell

Bell was another Nittany Lion linebacker prodigy to wear No. 11 in the mid 2010s.

He started off his Penn State career in 2013 when he made his debut as a true freshman.

The Mays Landing, New Jersey, native played in 10 out of 12 games and had 24 tackles with an interception to his name.

Bell started his first game during his sophomore season, lining up at outside linebacker for the Nittany Lions. He started to become a force not only on the ground but also through the air.

The sophomore tallied another interception to his stat total and had 47 tackles, which was the sixth most on the squad.

In 2015, Bell caught the injury bug, sidelining him for two games of the season, but he was still able to put up 65 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

His senior season solidified him as one of the best to wear No. 11 for the blue and white, especially when it mattered most.

After missing four games, Bell picked up right where he left off with 18 solo tackles in the White Out against Ohio State in 2016, which tied him for No. 18 in the FBS for solo tackles in one game.

Bell’s performance earned himself Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, and on the season, he was named as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

With four years at Penn State under his belt, he went undrafted in 2017 and was eventually scooped up by the Cincinnati Bengals.

He played with the Bengals for two seasons and then joined the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad, his last appearance in the NFL.

In 2020, he played for the Seattle Dragons in the XFL, but his contract was terminated when the XFL was suspended.

NaVorro Bowman

Bowman may be less recognizable than the likes of Parsons and Arrington, but he had his fair share of highlights while wearing No. 11.

Bowman walked the streets of Happy Valley from 2006 to 2009. His first sight of the field was in his second season as a redshirt freshman, when he played in nine games and racked up 16 tackles. However, he missed some time due to an ankle sprain that kept him sidelined against Iowa and Wisconsin that year.

Bowman really shined in 2008 when he had to pick up some slack after his fellow linebacker Sean Lee sprained his knee in practice.

He finished the 2008 season leading the team with 108 tackles — 61 solo and 45 assisted — along with four sacks.

Bowman was selected first-team All-Big Ten for the 2008 campaign for his work on a Penn State defense that allowed 14.4 points per game, which was eighth in the country.

He had one of his best performances in the Rose Bowl against USC when he recorded a sack and eight tackles, earning himself a spot on the 2008-09 All-Bowl team.

Bowman entered the NFL Draft and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers 91st overall in the third round.

He played in the NFL from 2010-17, making the Pro Bowl three times and winning the Butkus Award in 2013, which is given to the top linebacker in college.

LaVar Arrington

Arrington was one of the pillars of Penn State’s coined “LBU” in the late ‘90s.

Arrington started his Nittany Lion career in 1997, playing for the late Joe Paterno.

The Pittsburgh native was known for his athleticism as the founding father of the “LaVar Leap” against Illinois. Arrington sat back and timed the snap, leaping over the offensive line to blow up the Illini’s play on fourth and short.

The play landed Arrington on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1999, and it was his football intelligence that made him a force on the field.

Arrington finished the 1999 season ninth in Heisman Trophy voting, which ultimately went to Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne.

Although he missed out on the Heisman, he still was named first-team All-Big Ten twice, a first-team All-American in 1998 and a first-team All-American in 1999.

He also won the ​​Butkus Award and earned co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year nod.

The All-American linebacker left Penn State after his junior season to enter the 2000 NFL Draft and was selected second overall by the Washington Redskins.

Arrington played for Washington from 2000-2005 and then went to the NFC East rival New York Giants in 2006.

His NFL career wasn’t long because he ruptured his Achilles tendon and then was released by the Giants.

However, in just a few years, Arrington was named to three Pro Bowls and was second-team All-Pro twice.

