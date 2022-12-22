After not signing a letter of intent to Penn State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 4-star safety Conrad Hussey has announced he’s going elsewhere.

On his Instagram, Hussey announced he is committed to Florida State and is decommitting from Penn State.

Since his commitment in late April, Hussey took an official visit on June 17 to Happy Valley but took an unofficial visit to Florida State on June 22 and an official visit recently on Dec. 9.

Hussey was the only Penn State commit of the class to not sign his letter of intent, and it looks like the reason was because his mind was elsewhere.

Out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was the 11th-ranked safety in the class and the 38th-ranked player in the state, according to 247sports.

