PSU vs. MSU 11/26/22, James Franklin

Penn State Football head coach James Franklin during Penn State Football’s game vs. Michigan State on Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions beat the Michigan State Spartans 35-16.

 Caleb Craig

After not signing a letter of intent to Penn State on National Signing Day on Wednesday, 4-star safety Conrad Hussey has announced he’s going elsewhere.

On his Instagram, Hussey announced he is committed to Florida State and is decommitting from Penn State.

Since his commitment in late April, Hussey took an official visit on June 17 to Happy Valley but took an unofficial visit to Florida State on June 22 and an official visit recently on Dec. 9.

Hussey was the only Penn State commit of the class to not sign his letter of intent, and it looks like the reason was because his mind was elsewhere.

Out of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he was the 11th-ranked safety in the class and the 38th-ranked player in the state, according to 247sports.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags