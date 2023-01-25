Football lift day 3/3/22 Buddin

Line Backer Jamari Buddin watches his team mates lifts, during a media avaliability at Penn State footballs temporary weight room in Haluba Hall on Mar. 3, 2022, in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country.

Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter.

Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished the season with eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

He will join a New Mexico State team that finished the season 7-6, winning the Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green.

