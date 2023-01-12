Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin entered his name into the transfer portal Thursday evening.

The redshirt freshman linebacker announced his decision to transfer on his Twitter account.

Buddin appeared in 13 games in his two-year Nittany Lion career, including nine appearances during the 2022 season. In 2022, Buddin tallied eight total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The rise of young linebackers such as Abdul Carter, Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon crowded Penn State’s linebacker room. Veteran linebacker Curtis Jacobs’ announcement to return for another year also didn’t help Buddin’s quest for playing time as well.

Buddin will have three years of eligibility remaining.

