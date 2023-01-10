Jacobs PSU vs CMU 9/24/22

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) prior to the snap during Penn State footballs game against Central Michigan on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State received some good news about one of its best’s status for next season.

Sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs announced he‘s staying at Penn State to play in the 2023 season.

In 2022, Jacobs had 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery and a pick-six against Michigan, aka the “helmet-six.”

Jacobs was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media the past two seasons.

