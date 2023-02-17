Sean and Liam Clifford’s NIL collective, Limitless NIL, was sold to TEAM Group Holdings, Limitless announced on Friday.

The Clifford brothers founded Limitless NIL in 2022 to help secure brand deals for student athletes with the motto “for the players, by the players.” Since then, the company has more than 50 athletes signed to the collective.

“When I made the decision to come back to Penn State, I knew that I wanted to do something in a big way to affect college sports across all landscapes,” Sean Clifford said in the press release. “That is where Limitless NIL really came from… I created a company with my brother, with a team that had my back, and still has my back, to this day, and I have been so happy with the results.”

While the sale of Limitless NIL means TEAM Group Holdings now owns the Cliffords’ NIL collective, it will still be operated by the Limitless NIL team. According to the release, the merge with TEAM gives Limitless NIL more resources to expand more than it already has.

Limitless is the only NIL subsidiary of TEAM, who also owns the companies Strategic Sports Marketing and Sports Vault. For TEAM President and CEO Pat Waters, getting into the NIL space has always been a goal.

“Well before NIL was formally approved, we had the plan to become a major player in the NIL space,” Waters said in the press release. “After meeting with Sean and Liam Clifford last year, we knew our future had to include them. They had multiple pieces of the puzzle already in place, including a dynamic group of entrepreneurs driving the business.”

