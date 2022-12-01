Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection.

With the No. 8 ranking, Penn State is almost guaranteed to be back in a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since 2019 when it played in the Cotton Bowl.

Here are some bowl projections before Penn State finds out Sunday which bowl it’s going to play in and whom it’ll play against.

Cotton Bowl (at-large vs. at-large)

The Cotton Bowl is the obvious choice for the Nittany Lions as, at No. 8, they’d be the highest-ranked at-large team left in the ranking after the other necessary tie-ins are filled. The opposite side of the Cotton Bowl is typically found in the highest-ranked Group of Five team, assuming it doesn’t make the playoff.

Likely Opponents: Tulane, UCF

With Tulane coming in at No. 18 and UCF not far behind at No. 22, it looks like the winner of the AAC Championship game would take on Penn State in Dallas.

The Green Wave has looked like the better team this season with a 10-2 record and exit a close 27-24 road win against Cincinnati.

UCF is 9-3 on the season but did beat Tulane 38-31 earlier on.

Saturday’s AAC Championship is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Yulman Stadium.

Rose Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

After Tuesday’s rankings, No. 5 Ohio State was the first Big Ten team out of the College Football Playoff, meaning the Buckeyes get the spot in the Rose Bowl.

In two of the past four years, Ohio State has gone to the Rose Bowl, and the bowl selection committee can make an exception and give the Buckeyes another bowl game like the Orange Bowl or the Cotton Bowl. There is a clause in the Rose Bowl’s contract that allows it to select the two opponents that would make for the best game if two eligible teams are closely ranked.

If the bowl selection committee moves Ohio State to a different bowl game, the next Big Ten team in line is Penn State.

Likely Opponents: USC, Utah, Washington

USC is currently in the top four at No. 4, meaning the Trojans would be going to the College Football Playoff, but they have to beat No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 Championship first.

The Trojans sit at 11-1 currently, so if Utah upsets USC, then with two losses, the Trojans would likely get knocked out of the top four.

USC already stumbled earlier in the year against the Utes, but if USC gets the job done, No. 11 Utah will have four losses and slide in the rankings. No. 12 Washington is one spot behind them, so the Huskies might jump the Utes and take the Rose Bowl spot.

Orange Bowl (ACC vs. Big Ten/Notre Dame/SEC)

The Orange Bowl is the least likely of the three New Year’s Six bowl games, but it’s still a possibility.

Penn State needs some help from the bowl selection committee to play in the Orange Bowl since No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Tennessee are both ahead of the Nittany Lions.

Likely Opponents: Clemson, North Carolina, Florida State

Clemson is the clear frontrunner to play Penn State in the Orange Bowl, ranked at No. 9, and the highest ACC team in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Tigers do still have to play No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship game, which could stir some things up for them.

If Clemson loses, the Tigers would have three losses, which is the same as No. 13 Florida State, so there’s a chance the Seminoles may jump them.

There’s also the chance, if North Carolina beats Clemson, that the Tar Heels jump Clemson because they’d only have three losses, too.

However, Clemson is the clear team Penn State would play in the Orange Bowl.

