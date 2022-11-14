Let’s be Frank, Sean Clifford deserves a lot more respect than he gets — and that has almost nothing to do with his on-field performance this season.

Clifford set the all-time record for career passing yards at Penn State on Saturday against Maryland, passing Trace McSorley. He currently sits at 10,023 yards and has three games left in his career to keep climbing.

When Penn State fans remember Clifford and McSorley, they remember two wildly different football players. McSorley is fabled as somewhat of a folk hero, not necessarily without reason because he did bring Penn State to some of the most memorable moments of its last 10 years.

Clifford, however, is a punching bag. He has been since 2020, and that’s just not the right perspective.

When Clifford broke the record against Maryland, plenty of social media analysts said it needed an asterisk next to it because Clifford’s been in Happy Valley for six seasons.

The only problem with that argument? Clifford had just 50 more career passing attempts than McSorley when he broke the record. That’s probably two games on average, but Clifford has thrown more than 50 times more than once in his career.

So, it’s fair to say Clifford passed McSorley in roughly 1.5 games’ worth of passes. That doesn’t quite fit the “It’s his sixth year” narrative, does it?

To go even further, Clifford currently holds the highest completion percentage among Penn State passers with more than 50 attempts. His 7.8 yards per attempt rival McSorley’s 8.1 pretty closely, too.

There was something special about McSorley — something that made it feel like a big play was always possible — that Clifford hasn’t shown over the years. But there’s no world in which it's fair to say Clifford didn’t earn his status as one of the most prolific passers in Penn State history.

Clifford also deserves respect from Penn State fans because that’s all he’s ever shown back to them. He has consistently put on a good face for the Nittany Lion program, never getting into off-the-field trouble or slinging mud toward anyone who didn’t deserve it.

Here’s some of what he had to say Saturday after breaking the record:

“It's cool... It's a lot of hard work with a lot of guys, and I think that's the cool part about it honestly. It's not about the record, it's not about the yards — it's about the journey, and it's about the guys that I've come in contact with. When I was told about it at the end of the game... It was more so just thinking back to all the teams that I've been on and just appreciating the moment and appreciating everybody that has had my back.”

“Did I have some bad days? Yeah, for sure. But at the same time, I know I’ve given this program everything I’ve got, laid my guts on the line for this place... I love everything about Penn State.”

That’s really all you can ask for from a college quarterback, someone who has been the face of a program since he was 20 years old. Oh, by the way, he’s well on track to win 10 or more games for the second time in his career as a starter, and there are a whole lot of college quarterbacks who will never be able to say that.

At this stage of his career, Clifford isn’t exactly what Penn State needs. It’s time to look to the future as he prepares for his last few games in a blue-and-white uniform. In some ways, it might even be fair to say he’s holding Penn State back. He might even agree with that.

“It's gonna be sad to leave, but at the same time, myself and the Penn State community is definitely ready to see someone new,” Clifford said laughing. “I’m with them.”

But that also doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve respect for the work he’s done — because he sure as hell does.

