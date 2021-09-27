Editor’s Note: Let’s be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let's be frank, James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich know the Penn State running game is a problem.

In fact, one of the first things Franklin said in his postgame media availability Saturday was the running game would be a major point of emphasis in this week’s practice.

The only problem is it was clearly already a major point of emphasis for this past week.

Excluding the Ball State game, Penn State rushed for just 224 yards in three weeks. On 85 carries, that comes out to an average of roughly 2.6 yards per attempt.

That is abysmal.

After averaging under three yards per carry again against Auburn, Villanova presented the perfect opportunity for Franklin, Yurcich and the gang to get on the right track. That didn’t happen.

The Nittany Lions picked up 80 yards on 34 carries against what should have been a “cupcake” opponent. The passing game more than thrived, but it was far from a balanced attack on Saturday.

The fact that Penn State ran the ball 34 times, though, proves the right thought process is in place from Franklin and his staff.

They know you can’t win in the Big Ten without running the football at least semi-efficiently, and they made a point to, at least, try and establish the run against both Auburn and Villanova.

They deserve credit for pinpointing the shortcomings of this program and sticking with their guns to get it going — that was the right thing to do.

However, something is still going wrong. Franklin knows it. Yurcich knows it. Players know it.

There needs to be heavy emphasis on the run game this week, and there will be. Props to Franklin for that, but it might be time to change the mentality around Penn State’s rushing attack.

There’s a veteran offensive line leading the rushing attack, and that line has been very strong in pass protection all season. Sean Clifford has silenced the doubters altogether, but a huge part of his ability to play well has been that offensive line.

According to left guard Eric Wilson after the Villanova game, there isn’t a mentality change between blocking in the pass and running games.

Franklin, and a few players, said last week was nowhere near the Nittany Lions’ best week of practice.

Maybe complacency set in after gearing up for — and winning — a huge game against Auburn.

Whatever it is, Penn State needs a more serviceable run game to reach its goals this season.

Franklin said the gap-blocking schemes have been a weak point for Penn State thus far, but he’s been happy with the outside zones the team has used to complement the inside runs.

He’s also a big proponent of the short-passing and screen games being used as extensions of the run game.

There’s also no excuse that Penn State’s passing game has been weak, allowing teams to key in on the run game, because the passing game has been top notch all year.

There’s undoubtedly a sense of urgency to get the running attack in a better spot for Franklin and his staff.

They’ve done the right thing by focusing on it during games, but success during the rest of the season is predicated largely on being more consistent in that area.

Whatever the fix is, it’s time for Penn State to panic if it doesn’t get better.