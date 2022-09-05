Let’s be Frank, the Drew Allar experience was a lot of fun while it lasted against Purdue.

It was very much a surprise to hear Allar even named the backup by James Franklin prior to Purdue, as the former 5-star recruit had quite an uphill battle to win the job over last year’s impressive backup, Christian Veilleux.

Then, Allar had to come into a one-possession game in a hostile road environment in the very first game of his Penn State career. That script has failure written all over it, but boy did he look unexpectedly ready.

Allar was smooth in the pocket, and his arm talent was on full display in a limited sample size, especially on a deep ball to Tyler Warren that was absolutely perfect despite it falling incomplete.

the safety could’ve made the TE pay, but that’s a drop and a big boy throw by freshman QB drew allar. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyLLRPmUz9 — josh houtz (@houtz) September 2, 2022

However, a scramble to avoid pressure with a dime on the run to Mitchell Tinsley may have been just as impressive. Allar kept his eyes downfield the entire time and didn’t look panicked in the slightest with a heavy rush bearing down on him. (Caedan Wallace’s performance at right tackle is a discussion for another time.)

Penn State 5-star freshman QB Drew Allar has subbed in for Sean Clifford.His first reps:pic.twitter.com/TVwCQE6eyR — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2022

All in all(ar), what the rookie gunslinger was able to do in one drive was pretty amazing. He certainly looks like all that was promised out of high school, and it’s a stark contrast to the early season backup quarterback situation from 2021.

The problem is, Allar only had one drive and threw just four passes. He showed a lot, but let’s pump the brakes on crowning him the chosen one after such a small sample size.

Sean Clifford is a sixth-year senior. There are a lot of things that come with that, such as the ability to lead a game-winning drive like he did Thursday night. Allar might’ve made the drive, especially considering Mike Yurcich’s play calling was phenomenal on the sequence, but I wouldn’t count on a true freshman stepping up in that spot.

And truthfully, Clifford played a very strong game at Purdue. Numbers don’t lie with a stat line of 282 yards, four touchdowns and a 75.4 quarterback rating on a scale of 100. (The average NFL quarterback typically lies around 50.) Those are raw numbers without mentioning that Penn State played without much of a rushing attack, and Clifford was often running for his life outside of the pocket, a tale that has been told all too well in years past.

The pick-6 is the elephant in the room, of course. Take that away and Clifford played virtually a mistake-free game and one of his best in four years as the Penn State starter. But that throw was atrocious, and it even came on one of the few instances when Clifford had ample time in the pocket to set his feet and throw.

That’s all part of the Sean Clifford experience, though. It’s what has made Penn State fans hate his guts at times, while they’re all singing his praises once again when he locks in and leads an extremely impressive game-winning drive on the road. His ability to come back from mistakes like the pick-6 and still win a game is what makes him different from his old self.

Clifford won’t ever find himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation. He won’t be a first-round NFL Draft pick, and he almost likely won’t win a National Championship at Penn State. A lot of people, including Franklin and the Penn State staff, are hoping those things might be in store for Allar. After his four passes Thursday, who knows, maybe the Nittany Lions found a true wunderkind.

But this is Clifford’s team. It has been for four years now, and he earned the opportunity to hold onto the job and then some with gutsy play after mistakes against Purdue. There are 11 more games — 12 with a bowl — of Clifford giving Penn State its best chance to win.

After that, we’ll talk more about how exciting Allar is.

