Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be frank, Penn State performed much better against Ohio State than it did the previous week against Illinois.

The team adjusted on the fly against the Buckeyes and locked down on its biggest offensive threats.

The Nittany Lions established an efficient offensive attack of their own, in large part thanks to strategic play calling by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and a healthy Sean Clifford.

As a whole, the team looked lightyears better than it did on Homecoming weekend when it played arguably the worst team in the Big Ten.

It’s quite clear James Franklin and his coaching staff failed to prepare for the Fighting Illini on both sides of the ball.

Following the loss against the Buckeyes, Franklin claimed his team historically defends the run well, and last week wasn’t representative of those efforts.

Penn State allowed more than double the rushing yards it gave up on average against Illinois, as 357 yards gashed the defense on the ground in the first game without elite run defender PJ Mustipher.

The defensive assignments only got tougher on Saturday with the Big Ten’s second-leading rusher in TreVeyon Henderson and two of the top-six receivers in the conference with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

But defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group clearly prepped for each of the Buckeyes’ standouts, as all three were held well below their season averages.

After a breakdown week against the statistically worst offense in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions looked as strong as they did at the beginning of the season on the defensive side of the ball.

Clifford led a spirited attack against a young and inexperienced Ohio State secondary, throwing for 361 yards and spreading the wealth among eight receivers.

Yurcich’s play calling, especially on third downs where the Nittany Lions converted 11 of their 18 attempts, showcased the work put in by the offensive staff over the past week.

Following its first loss of the season against Iowa, Penn State failed to capitalize on two weeks to prep its backup quarterback in case Clifford wasn’t able to perform at a high level and stay consistent with its normal routine.

Instead, Illinois trounced Pry’s group and Clifford appeared to be shaken up more than normal after taking big hits.

But give credit to Franklin and the rest of the staff for getting the Nittany Lions ready to compete in their toughest matchup of the year, and there are more positives than negatives to take away from the loss to the Buckeyes.