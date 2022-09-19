Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be Frank, Penn State’s win over Auburn was a major step forward in erasing the question marks that were present on the 2022 Nittany Lion roster — and it might have even turned them into exclamation points.

Coming into the year, three things stood out as question marks above all else: the run game, the linebacking corps and the offensive line as a whole.

The run game, led by the lightning bolt that is Nick Singleton, showed signs of life against Ohio last week. But, that’s Ohio, and you should run it well against a low-tier MAC team. Performing well against Auburn, which boasts a strong front seven despite overall struggles, was going to be a much better indicator that this unit truly improved in the past year.

Penn State came out and did just that, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and scoring all five of its touchdowns on the ground. New additions to the 2022 offensive line — Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley — have provided major boosts in the ground attack.

Tight end blocking, especially that of Brenton Strange, has taken a major leap through three games in 2022 after being a major bugaboo in 2021. Pairing improvements up front with an explosive runner like Singleton (and a very impressive Kaytron Allen) bodes extremely well for Mike Yurcich’s offensive group.

Manny Diaz’s linebackers were the biggest unknown this offseason and had what appeared to be the toughest assignment heading into Saturday, trying to contain Auburn’s running back tandem of Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

They proved something on Saturday.

Bigsby was held to just 39 yards on nine carries, while Hunter was virtually nonexistent outside of a 22-yard garbage time receiving touchdown.

Give credit to Diaz, whose variable defensive scheme did a lot to make Auburn one-dimensional, but Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King played by far their best games in the middle of the field. Curtis Jacobs played one of his best games alongside Jonathan Sutherland, too, while true freshman Abdul Carter continues to be a wrecking ball.

Finally, the overall performance of the offensive line needed to be better than it was in 2021. The aforementioned improvements in the run game have been impressive, but Penn State also ranked last in the Big Ten last season by giving up 34 sacks.

The Nittany Lions have given up six sacks through three games so far, but five of them came against Ohio. Sean Clifford was kept nice and clean against Auburn, a stark contrast to his experience in 2020 and 2021. He made good on it, too, playing an efficient game and doing well to extend plays when necessary.

Fashanu has been a revelation at left tackle for Penn State. Tengwall, Juice Scruggs and Wormley have been good enough even on their bad plays. Right tackle Caedan Wallace has been better than 2021 so far, but he still struggles in pass protection too often. Bryce Effner has been similarly solid but not awesome while rotating at the spot.

Overall, though, early returns say that the Penn State offensive line has finally made an important jump.

Success in 2022 for Penn State was always categorized by seeing improvement in key areas and finding out that young pieces could be legitimate contributors, not by winning 11 games and a Big Ten Championship.

While that feat may still be in play, at least for now, nearly all of Penn State’s biggest questions have been answered, and those freshmen are the real deal. James Franklin and Co. should be pleased thus far.

