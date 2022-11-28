Let’s be Frank, the 2022 Penn State season will go down as one of James Franklin’s best coaching jobs in Happy Valley.

Coming into the year, Penn State’s season outlook was all over the place. Critics cited the Nittany Lions’ 11-11 record over the past two seasons, while optimists saw through last season’s struggles to find a team clearly more talented than its record. (Penn State had more NFL Draft picks than wins a year ago, after all.)

Penn State lost a lot in those eight 2022 draft picks, but it still had a talented roster that was more than capable of putting together a successful season.

The floor for Franklin’s team seemed to lie somewhere around seven or eight wins, while the ceiling was all the way up at the double-digit mark — there were just a lot of question marks standing between said floor and ceiling.

Brent Pry departed as the Penn State defensive coordinator, and who knew what to expect with Manny Diaz filling the role. Turns out Diaz was a home run — to say the least — and had Penn State’s defense firing on all cylinders for nearly all of 2022.

The linebacking corps was the biggest question on the Penn State roster. With Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa all heading to the next level, Penn State was left with little to no experience in the middle of the defense. By the end of the year, Tyler Elsdon and Kobe King were both playing more than serviceable football at the Mike linebacker spot.

And the biggest question of them all? The offensive line, especially the Nittany Lions’ performance running the ball.

The group led by Juice Scruggs, Olu Fashanu and Sal Wormley came through for most of the season, as Penn State finally got the monkey off of its back on the ground. It also went from the most-sacked team in the Big Ten in 2021 to giving up the fourth-least sacks this year.

All of those questions were answered and more as Penn State dominated the majority of its competition en route to a 10-2 campaign this year. Sure, it lost to Ohio State and Michigan, but each of those teams will finish inside of the top five, and Penn State wasn’t supposed to beat either of them this year anyway. The timeline for success is just now kicking back into gear.

By reaching the 10-win mark, Franklin and his staff not only maximized this roster’s potential but restored Penn State fans’ faith in the program while doing so.

Meanwhile, as Penn State kept climbing to its preseason “ceiling,” Franklin did the best job of his career at rotating players in and creating a level of depth that Penn State hasn’t seen in a very long time.

Seventeen Penn State defensive players have recorded at least half of a sack this season — a stat Franklin said he “hasn’t seen” before. Sixteen players have recorded an offensive touchdown of some sort this season.

There is some serious depth on this Penn State roster, and Franklin has pounded the table on the topic since fall camp, continually emphasizing how important it was for his staff to develop talent this year. It was especially prevalent with such a highly touted freshman class entering.

Enter Abdul Carter, Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and other true freshmen who have become stars in their first year. Carter leads Penn State with 6.5 sacks, while Allen and SIngleton became the first freshman duo in Big Ten history to record 700-plus rushing yards each.

Then there’s Drew Allar, the Penn State faithful’s golden boy, who threw 59 passes this season and saw snaps in nine games. That’s more action than some of the top quarterbacks in the country saw while they were true freshmen.

When looking at it holistically, the strides Franklin and Penn State made this season are pretty remarkable. This team is on its way to a top-10 finish, a likely New Year’s Six bowl game, and its roster is loaded with high-impact young players.

The 2022 season met or exceeded virtually every expectation, and it has set Penn State up very nicely for years to come. Franklin and his staff deserve a lot of credit.

