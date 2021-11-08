Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be frank, Penn State wouldn’t have six wins if it wasn’t for Jahan Dotson.

The senior carried the offense to a victory over Maryland by finding the end zone three times Saturday and ending as the program record holder for receiving yards in a single game with 242.

There’s no doubt that Dotson is Penn State’s most lethal offensive weapon, and James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich are well aware of that.

The problem is that many other teams in the Big Ten are well aware of it too.

The Nittany Lions face off against two more teams ranked inside the AP and College Football Playoff top 10 to finish off their grueling Big Ten slate.

Looking ahead, Penn State returns home next week to face No. 9 Michigan — a team that’s given up an average of 173.44 passing yards in 2021.

Two weeks later, the blue and white wraps up the season when it takes on No. 8 Michigan State in East Lansing — a team that it’ll need to outscore, as the Spartans put up an average of 34 points per game.

The time for critical development passed long ago, with the last extensive off-period being the two weeks between the Iowa and Illinois games.

There’s no need to relive that, as every Penn State fan knows that off time wasn’t utilized how it should’ve been.

Franklin and Yurcich have one week to develop a game plan that includes someone other than Dotson getting the ball.

On paper, it certainly doesn’t look like it had been done before.

Dotson leads the Nittany Lions with 932 receiving yards, averaging 13.13 yards per catch and 103.56 yards per game.

The next two receivers behind Dotson, Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, respectively, combine for 917 receiving yards on the season.

Washington averages 55.3 yards per game and has found the end zone twice compared to Dotson’s nine touchdowns in 2021.

The next receiver behind them is Theo Johnson, who has established himself as Penn State’s top tight end in the pass game and has 176 receiving yards.

Let’s not even discuss the run game because it’s clear Yurcich can only rely on it to churn out a three or four-yard carry here and there.

The numbers don’t lie – Penn State’s offense hinges on the connection between Clifford and Dotson.

What happens if the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native endures tough coverage against two of the top teams in the country and Penn State’s offense can’t jump start its attack?

It’ll have to utilize Washington and Lambert-Smith out wide as well as Johnson in the middle to open things up, while Clifford must check down and find the right receiver should Dotson be kept in check.

There’s no question that Dotson will continue to be the go-to guy on offense when Penn State needs a big play, but the blue and white will need a lot more production out of other players if it wants to finish the season strong.