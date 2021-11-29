Let’s Be Frank | Penn State football lost Saturday’s game by abandoning pass game down the stretch

Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be frank, Penn State’s run game never measured up to expectations in 2021.

But Jahan Dotson and other passing-game targets did.

So why did James Franklin and his staff completely disregard Dotson and his counterparts when trailing Michigan State by less than a touchdown on Saturday?

The senior wide receiver and Sean Cliford seemed to wonder the same thing following the loss in East Lansing.

Both said they felt the team was performing well in the pass game against the worst pass defense in the Big Ten, however neither vocalized any displeasure about play calling throughout the game — and especially toward the end.

The Spartans turned a Penn State defensive-zone turnover into seven points with under nine minutes remaining in the game.

In the previous possession, all three of Penn State’s plays utilized Keyvone Lee as the ball carrier. While he rushed for nine yards on first down, the running back couldn’t churn out another yard to extend the drive and ended up giving the ball away anyway.

On the Nittany Lions’ next offensive series, despite taking a 14-yard loss, Clifford converted on fourth down and marched his team 77 yards for the eventual score, cutting the deficit to three points and setting the final score.

Penn State made seven rushing attempts in its possession, ending the third quarter and transitioning into the fourth quarter, including one on fourth and one before Lee was stopped short once again.

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Short-yardage situations on third and fourth down haven’t been easily converted by Penn State all year — another aspect showcasing the run game struggles.

See where the contrast between the pass and run game comes into play?

Penn State headed into the contest against Michigan State with all the tools necessary to defeat the Spartans — experienced quarterback, two explosive wide receivers and reliable tight ends.

If there was one of a multitude of aspects of the blue and white’s game that could count on not positively contributing to the game’s outcome every game, it would be the run game.

And yet it relied on the run game too heavily against the fourth-best run defense in the conference. Franklin acted as though he didn’t have a heavy artillery of weapons to utilize in the air.

For starters, Dotson needs no introduction, as he’s proven to be one of the best receivers in the country, and Parker Washington turned in his share of highlight-reel catches throughout the season, including a one-handed snag in the second quarter against the Spartans.

Throw Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson into that mix as well: While Strange had some untimely drops early in the season, he made critical catches against the Spartans, and Johnson came through in similar situations throughout 2021.

Franklin repeatedly said the team wouldn’t be giving up on the run game, but that doesn’t excuse the fact that the ball was kept on the ground most of the time on game-changing drives when the game was within reach.

The run game never won Penn State any games in 2021 — what made Franklin think it would be different against Michigan State?

MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT

Small errors and miscues keeping Penn State football from lofty goals | Opinion With a loss to the Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday, Penn State is now 11-10 in its last…