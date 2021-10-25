Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, there are no more excuses for James Franklin.

Penn State’s latest disappointment — a historic nine-overtime loss to a bottom-feeding Illinois team — has put even more of a sense of urgency in Happy Valley.

There are no more NCAA sanctions. The expectations are higher than ever for the Nittany Lions.

And yet, the story of the Penn State program has felt like a broken record for the majority of Franklin’s tenure.

Enter the season with a talented roster, win a big game, lose a major disappointment, finish with eight to 11 wins and find yourself in a respectable bowl game.

If Franklin was still coaching at Vanderbilt, everyone in the world would be singing his praises for that track record.

At Penn State, there’s a lot more asked from you.

Maybe Penn State doesn’t have the chops to be a top-tier program and contend with Ohio State every year. That doesn’t mean the fan base doesn’t expect it from you, and the Nittany Lion fan base is one of the most loyal, and yet most critical, in the country.

After Saturday, that rings as true as ever. Fans are calling for Franklin’s neck, and there’s not a whole lot of happy in Happy Valley.

Penn State has as much talent on this year’s team as it ever has — including a handful of top-tier future NFL prospects. After a major season-opening win against Wisconsin and a White Out win against Auburn, this year felt like it could be special.

Then Iowa rolled around, and a game Penn State should’ve handled easily went off the rails when quarterback Sean Clifford departed the game with an injury.

Penn State lost, and a number of holes were exposed in the Nittany Lions’ coaching ranks. Backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson was nowhere near ready to take the reins against the Hawkeyes.

The transfer portal has created backup quarterback problems for programs across the country, as Will Levis should have been ready to go behind Clifford and may have won that game for the Nittany Lions.

Regardless, Franklin and his staff have to work with what they have. Roberson was like a deer in headlights at Kinnick Stadium, and that fell on the coaching staff’s shoulders for not preparing him and not having a fail safe in case anything happened to Clifford.

The season wasn’t over by just one loss to the No. 3 Hawkeyes, though, and a perfectly timed bye week was on deck for Penn State.

The extra week of preparation should have given Franklin and company plenty of time to decide whether Clifford would be healthy. If he wasn’t, there was plenty of time to get the offense prepared around Roberson.

The bye week came and went, and Clifford wasn’t in practice for the portion open to the media. Then on Tuesday of the Illinois game week, Franklin said Roberson and third stringer Christian Veilleux would split reps.

On Wednesday, Clifford was in pads and practicing once again. He didn’t look hampered in practice, but Franklin was still mum on his starter.

Saturday rolled around, and Clifford’s name flashed on the video board as the starting quarterback.

Unless Franklin has zero confidence whatsoever in Roberson, there was no reason for Clifford to play in that game at less than 100% health. There’s no reason to risk reinjury against a cupcake team, and there was more than enough time to get the offense tailored to Roberson.

As the game rolled on, it was clear Clifford was less than 100%. He was hit too many times and got up slowly while grabbing at his hip/lower back on numerous occasions.

Franklin said after the game that the team felt Clifford gave them the best chance to win, but he admitted his quarterback was “limited.”

Now that it’s all said and done, what looked like the most promising campaign in Happy Valley in years has now completely fallen off the rails, and it’s back to that same old record scratch that has blasted through downtown State College since 2014.

It’s hard to say exactly where the blame lies. Penn State has had a different offensive coordinator in four of its last five seasons.

Mike Yurcich was brought in to be the savior, and Clifford truly has looked like the player the Nittany Lion faithful was promised years ago. Give Yurcich credit for that, and give Franklin credit for bringing him in.

The Nittany Lion run game has been nonexistent for the entire season, though. Whether that’s at the fault of Yurcich, at the fault of recruiting or at the fault of second-year offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, it’s not ideal to see Penn State trot out against FCS Villanova and only pick up 80 yards on 34 carries.

Penn State’s season isn’t over, and Franklin can guide his group to another respectable finish and continue to put up high-win seasons in the future.

That’s nothing to complain about as a second-tier program, but that’s not what Penn State sees itself as, and it’s certainly not what Penn State fans want their historic program to be.

Especially with one of the most talented recruiting classes in the country slated to step foot in Happy Valley next year, it’s time for answers if Franklin and Penn State want to take the next step to being an elite program.