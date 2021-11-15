Let’s Be Frank | Penn State football can’t win many games without more explosive plays

Down by three touchdowns with just over five minutes to play in fourth quarter, quarterback Trace McSorley found wide receiver Saeed Blacknall for a 40-yard touchdown to cut Wisocnsin’s lead to 28-14 in the 2016 Big Ten Championship.

On the Nittany Lions’ next offensive possession, McSorley once again connected with Blacknall — this time for a game-shifting 70-yard score, creating the momentum the blue and white needed to win its first conference championship in eight years.

It was explosive plays like those that earned the fans’ trust of James Franklin, who went on to lead the blue and white to two New Year's Six bowl wins in three seasons.

Fast forward to 2021, and that trust seems to be fading.

Whether it’s the lingering rumors tying Franklin to other powerhouse football programs, questionable on-field decisions or little success over the past two seasons, Penn State is lacking explosiveness both on and off the field this season.

Even when the Nittany Lions were down three touchdowns in the 2016 Big Ten Championship, there was still trust — trust that maybe some miracle would grace the field of Lucas Oil Stadium and grant the blue and white a victory.

Throughout the 2021 season, it’s clear Penn State’s offense has a plethora of offensive struggles.

Its tight ends have shown no consistency, its running backs can’t seem to find gaps and there doesn’t seem to be any other reliable receivers except for Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington.

But most of all, the offense's lack of explosive plays has set the team back years.

Defined by Penn State as a rush of 12+ yards or a pass of 15+, explosive plays have been a strong suit of Franklin’s on-field identity since taking over as head coach in 2014.

However, at an average of just 4.4 per game, the Nittany Lions are currently set to finish with their lowest 20+-yard-plays-per-game average since Franklin’s inaugural season.

Fans are quick to judge Franklin for his questionable on-field management — such as the botched fake field goal he called on 4th and two at the Michigan 2-yard line.

However, arguably the biggest problem with Penn State’s success this season is even getting itself in possession to make calls like those.

It’s much easier to score when you’re in the red zone but at the same time, getting there is a difficult process.

Luckily for the Nittany Lions, they’ve enjoyed much success at doing so since 2014 — that is until this season.

If you thought the blue and white’s performance against Illinois was bad when the offense compiled just five explosive plays against one of the worst defenses in the conference, take a look at Penn State’s disastrous offensive performance against Michigan.

Yes, the Wolverines’ defense is lightyears ahead of Illinois’, but are 20+-yard plays that difficult for a veteran offense to execute?

This past Saturday, the Nittany Lions converted on just three 20+-yard plays — all from the passing attack.

It’s astonishing Penn State was even still remotely in the game with just three explosive plays to that point, let alone down by just four to close out regulation.

If the blue and white can’t execute on these types of explosive plays over the last two games of the season, don’t be surprised if it can’t get past Rutgers or Michigan State, potentially resulting in the program’s second straight season without a winning record.

They say defense creates offense, and the Nittany Lions’ defensive group has done an unbelievable job of getting their offense on the field in 2021 — Sean Clifford and his offensive group just haven’t executed consistently and efficiently with the ball in their hands.

