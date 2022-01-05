Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

When James Franklin walked in to face the media days before Penn State’s Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas, he knew he would soon be hit with a barrage of questions surrounding his six bowl game opt outs.

“I'm excited about the guys that are in our locker room,” Franklin said. “I'm excited about the guys that are going to have bigger roles.”

Following the Nittany Lions’ defeat, most of the postgame takeaways from Penn State fans were negative, as is the case most times the Nittany Lions lose.

Sure, there’s a ton to be upset with: The defense failed to stop the run consistently, the offensive play calling was questionable to say the least and Sean Clifford was downright horrendous behind a struggling offensive line.

But hidden behind the disaster of Saturday’s second-half play lies a silver lining within Penn State’s matchup with the Razorbacks: The future somehow remains bright in Happy Valley.

Despite going a combined 11-11 over the past two seasons, Franklin just signed arguably his most talented recruiting class to date, followed by another class that’s shaping up to be just as potent in the early stages.

While the majority of the 2022 class isn’t likely to see the field next season, some will, and they’ll play beside some up-and-coming Nittany Lions who got their first opportunity to shine against a competitive SEC team last Saturday.

Sophomore defensive end Smith Vilbert had tallied just four career tackles prior to Saturday.

When given meaningful playing time, Vilbert broke out to tie an Outback Bowl record three sacks, and he now has a serious opportunity to either earn a starting spot for 2022 or provide an essential role off the bench.

Just to the left of Vilbert stood sophomore defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, who recorded his first career tackle Saturday afternoon — doing so five times overall, including a chasedown tackle for loss.

Defensively, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2022 if you’re a Penn State fan.

Arkansas averaged just over 30 points per contest. A depleted, makeshift Nittany Lion defense without six starters and its defensive coordinator of eight years held the Razorbacks — a ranked SEC team — to just 24.

People will be quick to judge Penn State’s defensive effort Saturday for the 361 rushing yards it gave up.

While it’s difficult to win when giving up that many yards on the ground, it’s even more difficult when your offense — led by a fifth-year and soon to be sixth-year quarterback — can’t scrap together more than 10 points.

Against all odds, the Nittany Lions played substantially better on defense than it did on offense despite missing Arnold Ebiketie, Derrick Tangelo, Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith, Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields.

With PJ Mustipher announcing his return to Happy Valley for one more season, Penn State’s defensive line is shaping up to look even better than it was in 2021.

Aside from Mustipher, defensive end Adisa Isaac, who missed all of this season with an injury, should be back to 100%, or close to it, by the spring, according to Franklin.

If one of Penn State’s biggest issues in 2021 was depth of the defensive front, 2022 is shaping up to be a walk in the park in that regard.

Mustipher’s injury gave defensive tackles Coziah Izzard and Dvon Ellies the opportunities to start, and both showed signs of progression.

Hakeem Beamon, who mysteriously sat out all of 2021, could be back in 2022, and he looked solid as a sophomore in 2020.

There wasn’t a lot to like from Penn State’s Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas on the offensive end, but things look bright on defense.

With new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz stepping in, the Nittany Lions have an opportunity to make the same noise on the defense that it made for much of 2021.

