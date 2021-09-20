Editor’s Note: Let’s be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, James Franklin and the Penn State coaching staff took some gambles against Auburn on Saturday night — and they should be praised for them.

From the very first drive, the Nittany Lions made it clear they were going to be aggressive with their play calling and take some risks, despite the potential negative outcomes.

On that first drive, Penn State found itself at the Auburn 44-yard line with a fourth-and-1 opportunity ahead.

Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich wasted no time and had the offense hurry up to the line of scrimmage with their minds already made up about going for it.

While a quarterback sneak attempt by Sean Clifford was unsuccessful, it set the tone for the rest of the night.

It set a precedent that the Nittany Lions would be the aggressors in this game and wouldn’t let the magnitude of the moment get the best of them.

Another unsuccessful but aggressive call was Penn State’s spin on a fake punt that saw defensive tackle PJ Mustipher have the ball in his hands.

On another fourth-and-1, Mustipher took a direct snap and tried to push his 6-foot-4, 326-pound frame up the middle but was stopped short of the line to gain despite potentially getting there on a second push.

But the referees chose to stop his forward progress, and Penn State finished the night 0-2 on fourth-down tries.

Despite not converting, that mentality is what the Nittany Lions will need moving forward.

The fourth-down conversions didn’t work out, but there was other aggressive play calling from Penn State’s first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich that put the team in a position to succeed.

A wildcat formation set up for redshirt freshman tight end Tyler Warren highlighted the night with a one-yard rushing score. Yurcich drew up the formation near the goal line again later on, but it wasn’t quite as successful.

Another trick play, this time having Jahan Dotson take a lateral from Clifford and then throw it downfield to Warren, paid off big time for a long first down.

There were up and down moments to Yurcich and Franklin’s decision-making throughout the night, but it’s a good sign they’re confident enough to take those risks. Franklin’s analytical approach to the game will usually favor those decisions moving forward.

The mentality was consistent on defense, as defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit played Saturday night’s game like it was going to be the group that would win it for the Nittany Lions.

Franklin said postgame that he discusses those fourth-down decisions with Pry before they happen, and the confidence he has in the defense is helping ensure taking those risks has more positive outcomes than negative ones.

The defensive packages were the most creative of the season, and despite not recording a single sack in the game — which is hard to believe — Bo Nix was consistently under and kept in check for much of the night.

Pry’s defense also made the big stops when Penn State needed them most, which is becoming a common theme three games into the season.

If they can continue to be a bend-don’t-break type of group, then the Nittany Lions should find themselves at least competing in each game as that, and the aggressive offensive play calling displays a winning mentality.