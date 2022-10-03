Let’s be Frank, Manny Diaz might be the best thing that has happened to Penn State so far this year.

Let’s be Frank (again), Penn State’s defense is making Diaz’s job easy, too, because of an absurd amount of depth and talent, especially in the secondary.

Diaz got one of the rawest deals possible in an awkward departure from his head coaching spot at Miami this past offseason, as the Hurricane athletic department was openly courting now-head man Mario Cristobal while Diaz was still under contract.

Once Miami made the official switch to Cristobal and showed Diaz the door, it just so happened that longtime Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry had made his way over to the Virginia Tech head coaching job. Thus, Diaz landed in Happy Valley, seemingly a perfect fit both in terms of scheme and personality right from the get-go.

Through five weeks in 2022, the fit really couldn’t be much better.

Diaz has brought a ton of new wrinkles to the Nittany Lion defense — most notably the seven defensive back “Prowler” package — while still fitting in with the personnel Penn State had already recruited to play in Pry’s scheme.

Against Northwestern on Saturday, a game in which Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense struggled to even get 17 points on the board, Diaz’s unit continually showed up and bailed out its counterpart. Northwestern is a horrible team, but it was an extremely impressive performance nonetheless.

Penn State gave up just eight total yards to the Wildcats in sudden-change situations after the offense’s five turnovers. The Nittany Lions additionally forced three turnovers of their own to go along with a sack and five tackles for loss.

Sacks have come at somewhat of a premium this season, at least in terms of the eye test, but it hasn’t mattered. The Penn State defensive line is still being plenty disruptive for opposing quarterbacks, and Diaz’s blitz packages have brought the heat more times than not.

In contrast, turnovers have come early and often. Penn State has forced 11 takeaways through its first five games, led by a pair of interceptions from both Ji’Ayir Brown and Zakee Wheatley. If they keep pace, the Nittany Lions would end with 26 regular-season turnovers, which would be the most since forcing 28 in 2017.

Brown and Wheatley headline a safety room full of talent, while Joey Porter Jr., Kalen King and Johnny Dixon have dominated at cornerback to help lead Penn State to a nation-best 49 pass breakups.

That all goes without mentioning that Chop Robinson has been one of the most impressive defensive linemen in college football, while PJ Mustipher and Adisa Isaac are finally getting right after season-ending injuries in 2021.

The combination of Diaz’s scheme and Penn State’s existing talent has been quite impressive through five weeks in 2022, and it should only continue moving forward. Penn State will need it, after all, with a gauntlet of a schedule facing it after the bye week.

Diaz will almost certainly, if he wants it, get a chance to be a head coach once again in due time. For now, though, James Franklin is undoubtedly smiling every time he sits back and thinks about adding Diaz to his staff this past offseason.

