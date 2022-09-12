Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by The Daily Collegian’s football editor, Max Ralph. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be Frank, there’s at least one former 5-star Penn State signee who should be a starter when the Nittany Lions travel to Auburn next weekend.

This 2022 signing class has been long awaited by the Penn State faithful, with Drew Allar and Nick Singleton headlining the group. Both have created even more buzz since taking their first snaps, but Singleton left Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio as the biggest storyline.

Singleton went off for 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 10 attempts, including eye-opening touchdown runs of 70 and 44 yards, both of which he was able to reach the right sideline and break away from the Ohio defense — a display of speed that Penn State hasn’t had since 2019.

With the breakout performance, Singleton became the first 100-yard Penn State rusher since Keyvone Lee did it against Michigan as a freshman in 2020. Singleton’s “first since” numbers from Saturday didn’t stop there:

First Nittany Lion with multiple over 40-yard rushing touchdowns since Larry Johnson in 2002.

First Penn State running back with multiple 40-yard rushes since Journey Brown in 2019.

Longest rushing touchdown since 2019

See the point? Singleton wowed, to say the least.

Penn State has been waiting for a running back with explosive-run potential for a really long time now, really since the days of Miles Sanders and Saquon Barkley. Singleton showed this weekend that he really could be that type of back.

Lee got the start in each of Penn State’s first two games with Singleton and Kaytron Allen rotating in on a per-drive basis. James Franklin said he was committed to the 1-to-1-to-1 rotation until a running back separated himself, and if Singleton didn’t do that on Saturday, no one ever will.

“Nick breaking off all those big runs was needed. There's no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “We'll watch the film. See what makes sense for us moving forward.

With all due respect to Lee, his time as Penn State’s starting running back should promptly be over. Singleton is both the present and the future of this Nittany Lion offense.

Allen has outperformed Lee through two weeks as well, so Lee’s role may get bumped all the way down the third string. He only received one carry against Ohio.

Lee has shown at times through his career that he can be a serviceable ball carrier, but he simply doesn’t have the same burst shown by the pair of freshmen.

Singleton brought a new wrinkle to the Penn State offense that Franklin and Co. simply haven’t had in years. Both times Singleton scored Saturday, it was evident he’d break the run before he even did, simply because of the elite athleticism he possesses. That hasn’t happened in a long, long time.

Penn State fans are rightfully excited about many of the true-freshman contributors on this 2022 team. Allar is the one they’re probably most ready to see next, but that story’s still being written. Meanwhile, Singleton has done more than enough to get the nod.

If he doesn’t start on the road in Jordan-Hare Stadium next weekend, there’s a problem.

