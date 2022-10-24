Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State.

The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.

What Penn State proved Saturday night in front of a sea of white was simply what we thought about this team all along — this is a very solid football team, it just doesn’t have the chops to hang with Michigan (and more than likely Ohio State, though we’ll find out for sure next week), especially in one of the toughest road environments in the country.

Minnesota is no pushover this season, even without Tanner Morgan available at quarterback for the Golden Gophers. P.J. Fleck’s group has had some injuries derail its season, but it’s a team filled with upperclassmen and super seniors, built to win in 2022 with a chance to make noise in the conference even if it’s more than likely out of the championship race.

Considering Minnesota’s goals as an offense so closely mirror what Michigan does well, running the ball 30 times a game behind a really good running back, Penn State’s ability to hold Mohamed Ibrahim to his worst yards-per-carry number of the season showed that Franklin and his staff were serious about not letting this season spiral.

Manny Diaz loaded up the box and trusted his talented secondary in man-to-man coverage, which paid dividends and probably would have against Michigan, but hindsight is 20/20.

Penn State also took this weekend as an opportunity to play both Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs for the majority of the defensive snaps — something that was necessary but hadn’t quite happened yet. And, of course, the pair walked away as the team’s leading tacklers on the night, proving once again why both need to be on the field at all times.

The Gophers were also one of the most stout defenses in the country heading into the White Out, ranking No. 4 in opponent points per game prior to Penn State’s 45-point outburst. It was a talented, veteran defensive unit that Sean Clifford tore to shreds in an extremely important bounceback game for the Nittany Lion offense. Not to mention, Penn State generally stayed more consistent and on schedule offensively than it has all season.

Now, even with a loss against the Buckeyes next week, Penn State is in prime position to finish with double-digit wins in 2022 thanks to a weak schedule the rest of the way.

Fans are restless and always will be, especially when it comes to the quarterback spot. But if someone told them Penn State would finish 10-2 this year, the majority would’ve been more than happy with that outcome.

It’s always easy to get caught up in the heat of the season instead of looking at the bigger picture, but all of Penn State’s goals are still in front of it in 2022, and Minnesota was exactly the kind of win Franklin hasn’t been able to put together in the past couple of years.

