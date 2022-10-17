Let’s be Frank, just like in the words of PJ Mustipher, that loss to Michigan was embarrassing. But it really isn’t surprising or even that detrimental for this Penn State program.

A 5-0 start to the season and a dominating win at Auburn probably made the Nittany Lion hype train roll a little bit faster than it should have. Yes, Penn State should have played better — and probably has the ability to match Michigan better — than it did on Saturday, but the Wolverines greatly outweigh Penn State in the current moment in both talent and expected windows of success.

The Michigan offensive line that battered and bruised Penn State all afternoon is filled with two graduate students, two seniors and one junior. Jim Harbaugh led his team to a playoff last year thanks to a defense that had three players drafted in the first and second rounds.

Michigan is a program that very well could reload in the next season or two and still be at the pinnacle of college football, but it’s certainly a program that was built to be successful in this two-year window.

Much to Penn State fans’ dismay, the blue and white isn’t on that level right now. It’s been years since Penn State has proved it belongs in the upper echelon of college football with its play on the field, and its window of opportunity doesn’t seem like it’ll come before Drew Allar, Nick Singleton and the rest of this vaunted class of 2022 group take the reins.

But that’s OK — there are about 120 other FBS programs who are sitting in the same boat, waiting for the stars to align for a magical run every now and then (shoutout to Tennessee, who seems to be finding that in 2022). The problem is simply that the expectations surrounding the Penn State program don’t seem to match the reality.

And in reality, losing that game to Michigan really doesn’t change Penn State’s chances of reaching success in 2022. Losing in that fashion will bruise some egos and bring more boo birds the next time a Mike Yurcich-led offensive drive stalls, but it doesn’t change much of anything.

Penn State needs to be better than it was in 2021, but it just has to avoid losing four times out of a group of teams named Minnesota, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State to get that done.

Penn State was never supposed to go to the College Football Playoff in 2021, and there’s actually still even a slim chance the Nittany Lions see the Big Ten Championship, which was also never supposed to happen.

Penn State isn’t an awful football team just because it got handled by a perennial powerhouse hitting its stride at the right time. The Nittany Lions are just waiting for their own right time, which James Franklin hopes is coming sooner rather than later.

For now, there’s nothing wrong with finishing between 8-4 and 10-2. The most realistic images of success are all still on the table for Penn State after Saturday’s drubbing — the hype train just left the station a little too early in Happy Valley.

