Let’s be Frank, Penn State lost to Ohio State yet again, but there were more than a few positives to take away from a game that got away from the Nittany Lions late. Chiefly among them, James Franklin finally coached the game fans have always wanted him to.

Throughout Saturday’s game, it seemed as though Franklin — and subsequently his staff — were playing with house money. He knew his team had little to nothing to lose and everything to gain against the Buckeyes and acted accordingly.

“Bold and aggressive” has been a popular tagline for Franklin through the last few months, and he was every bit of that on Saturday.

Franklin made the call to go for it on fourth down on four separate occasions on Saturday, converting on three of them and often doing so at critical junctures.

The only failed attempt came in the red zone during the third quarter. While some may have wanted to see Franklin trot the field goal unit onto the field, he sent a very clear message that field goals weren’t enough.

It worked on another occasion later on, as Kaytron Allen pounded his way into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The score put Penn State back into the lead before things fell apart completely.

It sure seemed like Franklin has officially gotten tired of being “close” against Ohio State and wanted to do everything in his power to change that. It didn’t work out in the end, but there was a pretty clear — and positive — change in mentality.

“Coming into this game, it felt like we were going to have to score touchdowns to win the game,” Franklin said Saturday of the decision to go for it in the red zone. “I know obviously the focus is on the one [fourth down] we missed, but I think people liked the three that we made.”

As has been circulating all week, it’s now been four years since Franklin gave his “good to great but not elite yet” speech about the difference between Penn State’s and Ohio State’s programs. It’s also been four years since that dreaded Miles Sanders run on fourth-and-5 that doomed Penn State’s final hopes at winning that 2018 thriller.

Saturday signaled, at the very least, a shift toward coaching to win the biggest game of the season instead of coaching not to lose it.

There were even differences in the plays Penn State called in critical situations. Mike Yurcich broke out every ounce of creativity in his playbook, especially when it came to that T formation Penn State has started to use so often in short-yardage situations.

At one point, Yurcich had his offense quickly motion away from the T formation to a spread look, and Sean Clifford took off on a designed quarterback run that might’ve found the end zone had the play not been blown dead by a very late timeout call from Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

It’s easy to lament the “what could have been” of Saturday’s game considering Penn State was the better team through three quarters and change. But Ohio State is a top-two team in the country for a reason, and the stars it has across the board made the plays necessary to close what was already a razor-thin margin of error for Penn State to start with.

The difference, as Franklin said, was mostly a major loss in the turnover battle. It’s encouraging to see, however, that the reason Penn State lost wasn’t a major difference in the coaching battle this time.

