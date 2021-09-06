Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State's most recent game.

Let’s be frank, James Franklin and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff deserve a ton of credit for pulling out a victory in Madison this weekend.

Franklin has certainly been criticized over the years in Happy Valley for coming up short in big road games over the years.

That was not the case Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions found a way to make the big plays when they needed to and made the proper adjustments after heading into the halftime locker room scoreless.

The Penn State players expressed tremendous confidence in newly hired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, saying they had full trust in him no matter the scenario.

That trust paid off in the end for the Nittany Lions, as Yurcich pressed the right buttons to get the team going in the second half.

The turnaround started with getting Jahan Dotson involved after he was held in check by the Wisconsin defense in the first half.

Once he was able to slip behind the Badger secondary, he showed why he led the Big Ten in receiving yards a season ago.

But, Yurcich also found a way to get the run game going late in the game after Penn State had just two total rushing yards at the half.

He pushed the ball outside more, both on quick passes and outside runs, which freed up Noah Cain to be the money man on the Nittany Lions’ game-winning drive. Cain capped the sequence with a two-yard touchdown run.

Where the most credit is due, though, has to be with defensive coordinator Brent Pry, who called an absolute gem at Camp Randall.

The pressure was constant and the defensive backs were as good as advertised, as the defensive unit played as clean of a game as possible— not to mention forcing three Wisconsin turnovers to Penn State’s zero turnovers.

And, Franklin played a key role in clinching the upset win late, managing the clock much better than he’s been known for in the past.

He wisely used his timeouts on Wisconsin’s final drive, allowing the Nittany Lions to be in position to set up a last-ditch effort or run the clock out if the defense held.

Despite Franklin and the rest of his staff’s reputation for not coming through in big spots, that’s just what they managed to do to start the 2021 campaign, and they deserve a ton of credit for Saturday’s tight win.