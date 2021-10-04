Editor’s Note: Let’s be Frank is a weekly column written by a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff that aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be frank, James Franklin and the defensive coaching staff oversee one of the best defenses in Penn State’s recent history.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s unit continues to play consistently in all facets, from the defensive line to the secondary, which culminated in Saturday’s 24-0 win over Indiana in front of a Stripe Out crowd.

The Nittany Lions adjusted well on the fly against the Hoosiers, exhibited through their red-zone stand, following a turnover by the offense.

Indiana failed to convert on both trips inside the blue-and-white 10-yard line.

Penn State’s starting group gave up just over 50 yards of total offense in the first half in its matchup against Villanova, following it up with Saturday’s shutout win to end its four-game homestand.

Pry’s group continues to find ways to crowd the backfield, turning in six or more tackles for loss in three of the team’s five games thus far.

Adding in 12 quarterback hurries, nine forced turnovers and eight sacks further showcase the improvement along the front lines of Penn State’s defense.

The blue and white’s defense saw the field for over 90 plays in the season opener at Wisconsin, which upped its confidence heading into the homestand.

Looking at all the success Penn State is enjoying, it’s hard to believe the unit lost three starters from the 2020 season, another to the transfer portal and despite opting out of the 2020 season, Micah Parsons departed to the NFL.

Credit Franklin and Pry for bringing in defensive line standouts Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo via the transfer portal, as well as developing Nick Tarburton and Jesse Luketa into credible threats off the edge.

Brandon Smith continues to play stellar, covering every inch of the field, while the secondary seemed to have improved lightyears from where it’s been in previous seasons.

In fact, Franklin has stated on multiple occasions that this secondary may be one of the best Penn State has ever seen.

Pry threw more wrinkles into the game plan against Indiana, particularly showing three-man rushes and plenty of pre-snap movement.

Tarburton kicked inside a few times on Saturday, making room for Luketa on the outside, while Smith and the safeties blitzed more often than ever.

Rushing Indiana’s backfield on a regular basis yielded three quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a season-high six pass breakups.

The combination of additions from the transfer portal and an experienced core of returners make Penn State’s defense look unstoppable.

The players continue to speak highly of Pry and how his focuses on situational football, chances in momentum and red zone scenarios in practice prepare them for every game.

In recent years, Penn State rarely put together a complete defense.

While strong linebacker play always stays consistent, the Nittany Lions struggled to develop a solid defensive line and secondary consisting of both strong starters and depth players.

It seems as though that problem has disappeared.

Pry and his staff honed the talent of their players while also instilling mental and physical toughness throughout practices, which continues to translate onto the playing field.

Through its first five games, Penn State exhibited all of the talent and toughness it was advertised to possess.

Now it’s preparing for a top-four showdown at Iowa, where it’ll be put to perhaps its biggest test so far this season.

But Franklin, Pry and Penn State fans should be proud of their stout defensive unit because of their raw talent and drive to win.