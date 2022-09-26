Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack.

It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have breathed life into Happy Valley, with one of them going for more than 100 yards on the ground for three straight games now.

This isn’t to say that Clifford has been bad this year (perhaps to some Penn State fans’ displeasure). He threw the bad interception against Purdue and missed a lot more throws than he usually does against Central Michigan. He’s been efficient and decisive with the ball more times than not, boasting a 148.9 quarterback rating thus far compared to 134.4 in 2021.

The hole left by Jahan Dotson has been the biggest glaring difference. Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington are both very good wide receivers and have had their moments, but neither of them have simply taken over a game the same way Dotson did so many times in the past.

Through four games in 2021, Dotson hauled in 362 receiving yards to pair with four touchdowns, one in each game. Penn State’s current leading receiver is Washington with 212 yards but no touchdowns. Tight end Brenton Strange sits at 211 yards and has hauled in three touchdowns, but it’s still a far cry from Dotson’s dominance.

Strange seems to have become the new security blanket for Clifford, while Washington and Tinsley are both sure-handed receivers and extremely reliable. They just haven’t been dominant.

None of this is to say Penn State’s passing game has been bad by any means. Outside of a wild Purdue game in Week 1, it just hasn’t proven it can carry the Nittany Lions to a win when the run game inevitably fails.

Against Auburn, Penn State didn’t even need to throw the ball because its ground attack was so good. Against Central Michigan, though, the Penn State offense sputtered in the first half before Allen began to open things up with an impressive performance.

First-round NFL Draft picks don’t grow on trees. Washington and Tinsley aren’t Dotson, but no one is really expecting them to be. You’d just feel a lot more comfortable having someone stand out above the rest with the ability to star at any given moment, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happened quite yet.

It’s nothing to panic about. Penn State is 4-0 and playing good football heading into the start of its Big Ten slate. With three blowouts in the last three weeks, it’s hard to pick something to highlight as a concern.

It’s just weird to be able to say that there’s as much or even more firepower in Penn State’s run game than there is in its passing game.