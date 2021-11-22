Let’s Be Frank | Christian Veilleux gives Penn State football the best chance to beat Michigan State

Editor’s Note: Let’s Be Frank is a weekly column that a member of The Daily Collegian’s football staff writes. It aims to take a deeper dive into Penn State’s most recent game.

Let’s be frank, James Franklin has a very important decision to make before facing Michigan State next Saturday in the 2021 regular season finale following Penn State’s 28-0 victory over Rutgers.

It doesn’t matter the position — James Franklin has stated many times before that his starting roster will be determined by which player gives his team the best opportunity to win.

Who will start at quarterback?

On one hand, Franklin can choose to roll with Sean Clifford, an experienced three-year starter who could be just games away from finishing his career as a Nittany Lion.

Meanwhile, Franklin could very well choose to employ Christian Veilleux, a true freshman who seamlessly rolled over the Scarlet Knights for three quarters in his first collegiate action.

Following Saturday’s contest, Franklin was asked why Veilleux wasn’t the pick to replace the injured Clifford in Week 6 against Iowa.

He instead opted for Ta’Quan Roberson, who completed just seven of 21 pass attempts for 34 yards, threw two interceptions and was at the helm when the offense tallied eight false starts.

“It really was pretty obvious to everybody that [Roberson] gave us the best chance at that stage to win,” Franklin said.

So in deciding who should get the start against the Spartans, it should be quite obvious to Franklin who gives his team the best chance to win at this point in the season.

In one quarter of play against Rutgers, a team the Nittany Lions haven’t lost to since 1988, Clifford threw 2-for-8 for 23 yards, totaling just one first down and no points before leaving due to either sickness, an injury or a combination of both.

When Clifford left, all eyes turned to Veilleux to turn the ship around against one of Penn State’s least dominant annual opponents.

To say Veilleux got the job done would be an understatement.

While he wasn’t perfect, Veilleux took a deprived offense and gave it life almost immediately when he stepped on the field.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

In just three quarters of play, Veilleux completed 15 of 24 pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns, taking a scoreless game to a 28-point shutout victory.

Veilleux didn’t only excite in the pass game, either.

On his second snap of the game, Veilleux scrambled up the middle for a 14-yard gain. He added 22 more rushing yards to his statline as the game continued.

Aside from what the box score might tell you about Veilleux’s performance, his time against Rutgers showcased an asset rarely seen in true freshmen: poise.

Despite being put in a likely uncomfortable situation, having to lead the offensive charge as a freshman on senior day, Veilleux looked like he had done it all before. He was dealing with the team-wide illness during the week as well, according to Franklin.

With the exception of a few overthrown or batted balls, Veilleux truly made few mistakes.

Heading into East Lansing, Michigan, on Saturday, the Nittany Lions are set to take one of the better Michigan State teams in recent memory.

What may come as a surprise to some, however, is that the Spartans’ defense is actually worse than Rutgers’ from a statistical standpoint.

Michigan State currently allows the most passing yards and passing touchdowns in the Big Ten. The Spartans’ 25.5 average points allowed ranks No. 63 nationally, while Rutgers 23.2 sits at No. 44.

If Veilleux was able to piece together the performance he had against Rutgers, who knows what he’ll be capable of doing against the worst pass defense in the entire conference?

Penn State is in an interesting situation as it heads into Week 12.

With four losses thus far, the Nittany Lions are likely nowhere close to a New Year's Six Bowl Game. But with a win over a ranked Michigan State team, they could potentially wind up back in the top 25 and slotted for at least a somewhat respectable bowl game.

Penn State’s 2021 offense has been the program’s worst since 2015, and while the problem isn’t all Clifford, it may be time for Franklin to rethink his options at quarterback before kickoff on Saturday.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE