Let’s be Frank, bowl games matter — especially the big ones.

Bowl games are pure exhibitions these days, more useful for a sneak peak at the next season’s contributors than serving as one last showcase for the stars who got you there.

The popularity of opting out has absolutely changed the dynamic, but it doesn’t mean in any way that bowl games don’t have value, which seems to contradict what a lot of college football fans think anymore.

Take a look at Kansas’ football program, which earned a bowl-game berth this past weekend for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks are nowhere near College Football Playoff contention, but that doesn’t matter. Making a bowl game of any variety signals a major change in the status of that program, a shift toward success instead of living in constant mediocrity.

There’s a big difference between Penn State’s and Kansas’ football programs, sure. Simply making a bowl game isn’t satisfactory for the Nittany Lions at this stage, but making a high-end bowl game? That’s important despite fans who want to say it’s playoff or bust in Happy Valley.

Go read James Franklin’s biography on Penn State’s athletics website. Within the first two paragraphs, you’ll read about bowl games — specifically New Year’s Six bowl games — multiple times.

Bowl games mean basically nothing for the team at hand, but having that game appear on your resume as a coach and as a program is way more important for off-the-field reasons than on-field reasons.

Simply put, big bowl games sell — for the program as a whole and for its future.

Payouts to conferences and individual programs can get hefty, but that doesn’t include how much a win or even just an appearance in a big bowl can do in terms of recruiting.

Penn State has never made a College Football Playoff, but it came close in 2016 and probably should have been selected in the final four. Its consolation prize was a trip to the Rose Bowl, where it lost a thriller in one of the most memorable bowl games in college football history.

In Franklin’s first full recruiting cycle after the Rose Bowl, the 2018 class, he hauled in the No. 6-ranked class in the country, tied for his best performance at Penn State with this year’s 2022 class. The 2018 class produced a couple of names Penn State fans may have heard of, including Micah Parsons, Jahan Dotson, Pat Freiermuth, Rasheed Walker, PJ Mustipher and a whole lot more.

It’s hard to show the same tangible results in correlation with Penn State’s most recent New Year’s Six bowl trip in 2019 because the coronavirus pandemic completely changed how recruiting happened in 2020 and 2021.

However, it’d be utterly naive to think Penn State’s recent hot streak on the recruiting trail has nothing to do with the success of seasons like 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The College Football Playoff is obviously the end goal for every program, but only four teams get to that mountaintop each year. It would be stupid to discount the value of Penn State winning 10 games in 2022 and making a highly respected bowl game.

Whatever combination it takes of Sean Clifford, Drew Allar and whatever else Penn State might experiment with down the stretch, winning double-digit games is the only priority Franklin and Co. should have right now. This season is far from lost just because the Nittany Lions won’t be seeing a CFP berth.