What is a defense without the secondary?

In an era where passing is becoming more and more popular, the need for a good secondary has become more vital to a team’s success.

Last season, Penn State finished as the No. 23 nationally ranked defense in passing yards allowed at 199.8 allowed per game.

This year could be a completely different story, as star safety Jaquan Brisker and reliable cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields both departed for the NFL. And in a conference like the Big Ten that featured three top-11 quarterbacks in passing yards, all of whom are returning, the stress on the secondary will be heightened again.

Ji’Ayir Brown, Daequan Hardy and Joey Porter Jr. are major returners for Penn State who have been well documented throughout their time in Happy Valley, but a few names stand out as who needs to step up for Penn State this fall outside of the known contributors.

Kalen King

Having an immediate impact at a storied football program like Penn State isn’t easy to do, but Kalen King made it happen last season.

The now-sophomore cornerback appeared in every game as a true freshman — even making a start — and racked up 23 tackles, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

King’s first-year play has arguably secured his starting role replacing Castro-Fields, and he will play beside Porter Jr. and nickel back Hardy.

The Detroit, Michigan, native will look to keep his momentum from last season going when the 2022 season begins versus Purdue.

Jaylen Reed

Jaylen Reed is one of three safeties who will make this list as a potential rotation for Brisker. A lengthy competition in the safety room has been going on this entire offseason.

Reed has his true-freshman campaign under his belt, appearing in eight games in his first year with the Nittany Lions.

While Reed only recorded six tackles in his first season, the sophomore has shown promise during spring practice this offseason and has potentially earned himself more playing time for this upcoming season.

Keep an eye out for No. 7.

Zakee Wheatley

Like Reed, cornerback-turned-safety Zakee Wheatley doesn’t have a lot of experience but has taken the coaching staff by storm with a strong performance in offseason practices.

Wheatley was crowned as the “Takeaway King” for 2022’s spring session, an award given to the player who records the most takeaways over the course of the spring practices.

Wheatley played four games in his true-freshman season before redshirting. The Crofton, Maryland, native stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 189 pounds and also took snaps at wide receiver in high school.

It’ll be interesting to see how the safety rotation shakes out this season, but Wheatley is soaring up the depth chart after his spring performance.

Keaton Ellis

A common theme among Penn State’s secondary is the versatility to play out wide at cornerback or behind the rest of the defense at safety. Keaton Ellis is no different.

The State College native played his first two seasons at cornerback, starting six games for the Nittany Lions before switching to safety last season.

Despite only making one start in Ellis’ true-freshman season in 2019, he forced three fumbles and broke up two passes, showcasing his proficiency to help stop the run and the pass.

This past season, Ellis made one start at safety and tallied 18 tackles and a pass breakup in 11 appearances on the field.

Ellis is the last piece of the up-and-coming safety trio that Penn State could utilize alongside Brown as the season opener approaches.

Johnny Dixon

Now that the safeties are out of the way, there’s a cornerback who the Nittany Lions should keep their eyes on — Johnny Dixon.

After transferring from South Carolina prior to the 2021 season, the junior Dixon appeared in 12 of Penn State’s 13 games but never got the starting nod. In those 12 appearances, the former Gamecock posted 10 tackles to go along with two pass breakups and a half tackle for loss.

Dixon is in good shape to see a higher workload once the season kicks off in wake of Castro-Fields’ absence.

