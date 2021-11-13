Lack of explosive plays hurts Penn State football again in loss to Michigan

James Franklin typically emphasizes three battles that will usually determine whether or not you win any given game: turnovers, penalties and explosive plays.

For the Nittany Lions in recent weeks, explosive plays from guys not named Jahan Dotson have been hard to come by.

In the team’s 21-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday, Penn State had just one play go for more than 25 yards, and that was a 44-yard pass to Parker Washington that only ended up with a field goal for the offense.

Specifically, Franklin said this week that he wanted more explosive plays out of the run and short passing games, something that once again did not occur at Beaver Stadium.

“We’ve got to get some explosive runs,” Franklin said at practice leading up to the game. “If you really look at our numbers, if we would have a few explosive runs a game, things would change dramatically. So I think that's the next step for us.”

With Noah Cain unable to return to the way he played prior to his injuries and the Keyvone Lee and John Lovett duo unable to consistently break for big yards, these lack of big plays in the short game are really starting to hurt the Penn State offense.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines scored the game-winning touchdown on a ball that was not intended to be taken the distance and was in fact thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

Penn State tried to do the same, but drops and a lack of authority on runs really makes it difficult to be confident in that aspect of the game.

Franklin said it’s an issue that has gone on all season but with just two regular-season games left, time is running out to fix that part of the offense.

“​​We have played hard, but we haven't made enough big plays,” Franklin said. “You take Jahan Dotson out, we're not making enough big plays, explosive plays. We've done that really for a long time [...] I don't know if we've had very many explosive runs all year long. So that's something we're gonna have to look at hard, but I think that is the biggest issue.”

While Franklin is certainly aware of how much the lack of explosiveness has hurt the Nittany Lions, the offensive personnel realizes how big of an issue it is as well.

Lee said the small details will be what fixes the problem.

“[It’s] just trusting the process and the details,” Lee said. “Details will make it open up faster, and you'll get big runs when you just do the little things.”

Similarly, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren feels that if Penn State continues to execute on what the coaches preach, then things should get fixed despite the frustration over the last few games.

“I think we just need to stick to Coach [Mike] Yurcich’s plans,” Warren said. “It's really just one or two things on each play that could make a difference, so one or two things, and it can be a different story.”

As the Nittany Lions head back to the drawing board this week, wide receiver Parker Washington said they’ll have to get executing or else the struggles from the offense could continue.

“Just continuing to stay consistent at practice,” Washington said. “Make sure we're all on the same page in the meeting room and execute more in practice and make sure it translates to the field and in the game.”

