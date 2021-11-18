Know the foe | Penn State football scouts experienced Rutgers team ahead of matchup

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers hasn’t enjoyed a single lick of success, with the exception of its 8-4 inaugural season.

Entering their Saturday matchup with Penn State at 5-5, the Scarlet Knights have a legitimate opportunity to clinch a bowl game for the first time in seven years with a victory over the Nittany Lions.

On the other hand, the blue and white is nearly on its last limb of a winning record. If Penn State loses on Saturday, it will move to 6-5 to face a Michigan State team currently ranked No. 7 in the country.

It’s likely James Franklin hasn’t faced a Rutgers team this competitive in his eight seasons in Happy Valley.

“I’ve known Coach [Greg] Schiano for a long time,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “Obviously he’s done a really good job throughout his career, specifically at Rutgers.”

Franklin said one of the many things that stands out to him from this year’s Scarlet Knights’ roster is the team’s depth in experienced players.

“I think they have the second most super seniors in the conference with 13 that they had returned,” Franklin said.

Of these fifth or sixth-year seniors, one man in particular stands out to Franklin as a glue guy on Rutgers’ defense: defensive tackle Julius Turner. He leads a Scarlet Knights defense ranked top 50 in points against for the first time since 2012.

“[Turner] was an issue last year as well,” Franklin said. “Their nose guard who plays top nose on the center… really explosive.”

Another Scarlet Knight who opted to use an extra year of eligibility in 2021 is linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who led the Big Ten in tackles and tackles per game a season ago.

Despite an injury keeping him out of last week’s matchup with Indiana, Fatakusi remains ranked in the top seven in the Big Ten in tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

“Those guys are playing at a high level,” Franklin said.

While not as dominant as its defense, Rutgers’ offense has found somewhat of an identity this season. Contrary to Penn State, the Scarlet Knights are still a work in progress passing the football but have enjoyed success on the ground.

The man who leads the charge in the run game? Isaih Pacheco, who Jesse Luketa has faced multiple times, most notably when Pacheco rushed for over 100 yards against the Nittany Lions in 2019.

“Pacheco, he’s a very talented back, very capable,” Luketa said. “I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

Although he mentioned the experience of quarterback Noah Vedral, Luketa made it quite obvious that a key to Penn State’s defensive game plan would be attacking the rush.

“We’re gonna have to play physical and fast,” Luketa said. “Start fast, dominate the line of scrimmage.”

To Franklin, one more area of the Scarlet Knights’ game that has gone a bit underlooked is their efficiency on special teams, led by special teams coordinator Adam Scheier.

“[He’s a] creative guy… they run a lot of fakes and misdirections,” Franklin said. “If you study them over the last couple years, they've made some really big plays.”

While he has a consistently impressive punter of his own, Franklin said Rutgers’ Australian punter Adam Korsak may be “the best punter in the country.”

“He does a really good job using a wide variety [of kicks] like a lot of the Australian kids do,” Franklin said. “Whether it’s a traditional punt, whether they’re trying to pin someone down with a sky punt, whether he’s doing a low roller, he does a lot of different things.”

