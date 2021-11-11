Know the foe | Penn State football preparing for Michigan standouts on both sides of the ball

Penn State returns home Saturday to host No. 6 Michigan, as the former attempts to extend its win streak to two and gain ground in the Big Ten standings.

The Nittany Lions face the tall task of preparing for a plethora of talented Wolverines on both sides of the ball.

While James Franklin stands firm in claiming his team’s run defense has been a strong point — with the exception of the loss against Illinois — the team will face the best rushing offense in the conference this weekend.

Through nine games, the Wolverines have compiled 2,107 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, both of which currently lead the Big Ten.

Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum spearhead the maize and blue’s attack on the ground, as they’ve run for 829 and 778 yards, respectively, in 2021.

As defensive end Nick Tarburton described as “one of the top rushing attacks in all of college football,” the Wolverines’ run game is the main focus of the defense’s preparations.

“That’s going to be a huge point of emphasis,” Tarburton said. “Each week, our goal is to dominate the line of scrimmage. That’s something we’re going to have to do.”

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group believes that if it stops Michigan’s run game, it’ll be forced to play through the air, which the secondary is prepared to defend.

“If we stop the run game, they’re going to be put in a situation to pass the ball,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said. “When they’re put in those situations, the back end will be ready to make those plays.”

Michigan’s passing offense ranks seventh in the Big Ten, and Penn State checks in at fourth with an average of 277.7 yards through the air per game.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

The Nittany Lions are coming off a game in which Jahan Dotson broke a program record for receiving yards in a single game when he compiled 242 receiving yards against the Terrapins.

The senior wide receiver could face his toughest coverage yet against the Wolverines, with safety Daxton Hill leading a secondary that’s giving up an average of 173.44 receiving yards per game.

First year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald brings a scheme that mixes man and zone coverage throughout every game, which differs from the high-man coverage the Wolverines ran in the past, according to quarterback Sean Clifford.

“They’re just a little bit more multiple in their scheme, and I think that it’s been working for them,” Clifford said. “They’ve had success in it. They’ve got the players to do it. It’s a challenge, but it’s fun for me. You’ve got to put in that time in film study throughout the week to be prepared.”

Clifford highlighted the “aggression” and “speed” of Michigan’s defensive ends David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson, who rank first and third, respectively, in the Big Ten in sacks, combining for 15 in 2021.

Protecting Clifford from taking hits and giving him time to scan the field will become increasingly difficult on Saturday due to the talent off the edge.

“They’re great players,” offensive lineman Eric Wilson said. “It presents a challenge to me and the rest of the offensive line as a unit to communicate and be thorough in our understanding of where they are on the field, understanding what front they’re in and being really clear in our communication about what we’re doing before each play.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE