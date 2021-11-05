Penn State is in desperate need of a win this week when it travels to College Park to take on another 5-3 team in Maryland.

Like every week, the Nittany Lion coaches and players gave their input on what they’ve seen from the Terrapins on tape and which players could have an impact on the game.

Coach Mike Locksley’s team, like Penn State, has not played its best football in recent weeks, as both programs are now looking to turn the page and have strong finishes to the 2021 campaign.

For the Nittany Lions to accomplish that, though, they’ll have to hone in on some certain positional groups and individuals from Maryland.

For starters, redshirt-sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will try to replicate his performance from last season, where he dominated Penn State inside Beaver Stadium en route to a 35-19 win.

Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns while not turning the ball over in the process.

James Franklin talked about the development of the Hawaii native and how he can hurt teams with both his arm and his legs.

“He can make plays with his arm. He makes some big-time throws and can extend plays and make plays with his feet. He does a really nice job with that as well,” Franklin said. “I think their scheme does a good job of taking advantage of both of those things, too, so I've been very impressed with him.”

As part of that scheme Maryland’s coaching staff has built around Tagovailoa, the Terrapins also have a solid set of personnel around the signal caller.

"They are a talented, fast, athletic team, and [Tagovailoa] does a good job getting the ball to players in space pretty consistently,” Franklin said. “So I think it's gonna be a real challenge. I know our coaches are and players are excited about the opportunity, but it'll be a real challenge.”

While the versatile Tagovailoa presents a tough matchup for opposing defenses, he’s also been prone to turning the ball over this season.

He is tied for the Big Ten lead in interceptions with eight and despite his playmaking abilities, he can try too hard to force the issue at times — something that’s typically an issue for dual-threat quarterbacks early in their careers.

He’ll need solid protection from his offensive line Saturday — a group that Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo called a physical unit from what he has seen on tape.

“[The offensive line] can move, you can tell that they're very well coached, they come off the ball, and they try to strike,” Tangelo said. “So that's what really impressed me about them […] It’s gonna be a great game and a great test for our defense.”

On the other side of the ball, Maryland has a defense with some areas that can be attacked, specifically the Terrapin secondary.

The strongest Terrapin unit is likely the defensive line, which is looking to take advantage of a Penn State offensive front that has displayed some clear inconsistencies over the 2021 season.

Nittany Lion left tackle Rasheed Walker said the line is a big contributor as to why Maryland has seen some success at points this year.

And it could be what throws offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s unit off its game if it doesn’t come out prepared like two weeks ago in the loss to Illinois.

“They’re a really sound and physical front,” Walker said. “They're good, and they have good players, and they’re just a good football team as a whole."

