A former Penn State assistant is rising through the coaching ranks.

Kirk Campbell, who served as a Nittany Lion offensive analyst from 2017-19, has been promoted to Michigan’s quarterbacks coach.

A strong addition to our QB room! We’re proud to announce @CoachKCampbell as our new quarterbacks coach!#GoBlue | https://t.co/Nw36OBaTuT pic.twitter.com/N4M6zd16CE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 27, 2023

Campbell’s promotion comes after a season in which he served as an analyst for the Wolverines.

Prior to landing the job at Michigan, Campbell served under former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as Old Dominion’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Just before heading to Old Dominion, Campbell took over for Rahne as the Nittany Lions’ interim quarterbacks coach in their 2019 Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

