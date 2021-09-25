Penn State football vs. Villanova, team arrival James Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin greets Penn State Athletics staff during the Penn State football team’s arrival before their game against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

FOX’s flagship college football program Big Noon Kickoff is heading to Iowa City for Penn State’s contest against Iowa.

The game's kickoff time has since been set for 4 p.m. EST as the current No. 6 Nittany Lions travel to face the No. 5 Hawkeyes on Oct. 9.

Penn State also saw Big Noon Kickoff for its season-opening matchup against Wisconsin in Madison.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.