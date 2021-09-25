FOX’s flagship college football program Big Noon Kickoff is heading to Iowa City for Penn State’s contest against Iowa.

The game's kickoff time has since been set for 4 p.m. EST as the current No. 6 Nittany Lions travel to face the No. 5 Hawkeyes on Oct. 9.

#BigNoonKickoff goes back on the road for Weeks 5 and 6! 🗓 Michigan - Wisconsin in MadisonSat. 10/2 @ 12:00 PM ET🗓 Penn State - Iowa in Iowa City Sat. 10/9 @ 4:00 PM ET Start Saturday strong with Big Noon Kickoff at 10:00 AM ET on FOX 🏈 pic.twitter.com/UbN8tbulcr — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 25, 2021

Penn State also saw Big Noon Kickoff for its season-opening matchup against Wisconsin in Madison.

