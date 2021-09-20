Penn State football vs. Auburn, stadium fireworks

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium at the starts of Penn State football’s White Out game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Tigers 28-20.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has found out that it will officially be playing another prime-time ABC game in the near future.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 5 matchup against Indiana at Beaver Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ESPN parent network.

James Franklin’s group advanced to 3-0 this weekend against Auburn, while the struggling Hoosiers dropped to 1-2 after a home loss against No. 8 ranked Cincinnati.

The game is slated to be a Stripe Out for those who will be in attendance on Oct. 2.

