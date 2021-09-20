Penn State has found out that it will officially be playing another prime-time ABC game in the near future.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 5 matchup against Indiana at Beaver Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ESPN parent network.

Mark down these game times on your calendar for Week 5 of #B1GFootball! pic.twitter.com/o2FHcSjEiU — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 20, 2021

James Franklin’s group advanced to 3-0 this weekend against Auburn, while the struggling Hoosiers dropped to 1-2 after a home loss against No. 8 ranked Cincinnati.

The game is slated to be a Stripe Out for those who will be in attendance on Oct. 2.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE