After picking up a win in College Park Saturday night, Penn State found out what time it’ll kick off for its return to Beaver Stadium next week.
Penn State will host Michigan with a noon kickoff next Saturday. Beaver Stadium will be decked out in a “Helmet Stripe” theme, as announced by Penn State Athletics last week.
Game Time Announcement❕vs. Michigan / Noon / @ABCNetwork #WeAre pic.twitter.com/DAesdQK2Fu— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 7, 2021
The game will be broadcast on ABC.
