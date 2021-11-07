Penn State Football vs. Maryland

A Penn State football helmet sits on the field during warmups for the game against Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in College Park, Md. The Nittany Lions beat the Terrapins 31-14.

 Will Aguirre | The Daily Collegian

After picking up a win in College Park Saturday night, Penn State found out what time it’ll kick off for its return to Beaver Stadium next week.

Penn State will host Michigan with a noon kickoff next Saturday. Beaver Stadium will be decked out in a “Helmet Stripe” theme, as announced by Penn State Athletics last week.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.