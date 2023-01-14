After an up and down five-year career, Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar is turning pro.

Pinegar announced Saturday that he’ll forego a sixth season of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The full-time starter at placekicker from 2018-20, Pinegar lost the job to Jordan Stout in 2021 but regained it once again this past season.

Appearing in just two games in 2021, Pinegar redshirted that season, which would have allowed him to return for 2023.

Pinegar made 12 of 16 field goal attempts this past campaign, two of which came from the 50-yard line, and connected on 57 of 59 extra point attempts.

He finishes his career as Penn State’s all-time leader in extra points and ranks fourth in field goals.

