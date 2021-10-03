As an undefeated team through five games, there are obviously many areas in which Penn State has played well.

Likewise, as with any team regardless of record, there’s always more to improve on.

One area that still needed improvement entering Week 5? The run game.

Penn State was supposed to get the run game back on track against Villanova after struggling against Auburn and Wisconsin, but the Wildcats bottled the Nittany Lions up much more than expected.

Luckily for the blue and white, the running back woes finally seemed to come to somewhat of an end against a respected Indiana defense, as the Nittany Lions totaled 209 rushing yards — their second-highest total of the season.

“Offensively, we were able to get the running game going,” James Franklin said following the 24-0 win over Indiana. “That's a really good sign for our future.”

Battling back from injury for most of the past year, the future seemed to be in the hands of running back Noah Cain, whose offseason training videos sparked hope in the hearts of Penn State fans.

However, Saturday night’s contest shined the spotlight on a different back in Keyvone Lee, who replaced Cain as the primary ball-carrier following his season-ending injury in 2020.

Against Indiana, Cain took the majority of the carries with 11 but only made due for 23 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Lee carried the ball eight times for 74 yards.

According to Lee, he isn’t content with his performance.

“Overall, I think I did good,” Lee said. “But I could’ve done a lot better.”

With the opportunity he was given, however, there likely isn’t much more Lee could have done.

What may speak louder than the stat sheet is he found the gaps that may have awoken the sleeping giant that is Penn State’s running back group.

It couldn’t have come a moment sooner, either, as the Nittany Lions will trot into Kinnick Stadium to face a current-No. 5 Iowa team.

“They’re a really good team,” Franklin said. “They’re playing great defense.”

When gaps are open and yards are being racked up by running backs — which hasn’t happened in any game aside from Week 2 against Ball State — it opens up the entire offense.

According to quarterback Sean Clifford, the running game was there on Saturday.

“It makes my life easier when we get the running game going, which we did tonight,” Clifford said. “Obviously everybody’s got things to work on, but it’s really coming along.”

While Lee’s performance was impressive, Cain’s showing was rather questionable.

When one or multiple running backs are struggling, like many have been this season, how does the whole group try to pick things up?

Lee said it comes down to playing like the “LawnBoyz.”

“We all know what we’re capable of,” Lee said. “We’ll tell each other ‘This is not us. We’re the Lawnboyz, and this ain’t the Lawnboyz.’”

Lee said the most important characteristic to performing the way he knows he’s capable of is confidence.

“It’s something I grew up with,” Lee said. “Confidence can take you a lot of places.”

In his second year in the program, a lot of Lee’s confidence simply comes from having more experience under his belt.

As a true freshman, Lee was thrown into an unusual situation with top running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain both missing the entire season.

Within weeks, Lee was starting on one of the biggest stages in the country on a team that wasn’t living up to expectations.

“I just had to play last year,” Lee said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing or know about different schemes.”

Over the course of 2021, he believes he’s learned a lot, and it showed against the Hoosiers.

“I’ve learned a lot about how a defense is run, about coverages and rotations,” Lee said.

Lee’s performance is just heating up, and some of Penn State’s most vocal leaders, like Clifford, are taking notice.

“Key played at a high level when we needed him to,” Clifford said. “He’s got twitchy abilities, and he also finds holes pretty well.”

Based on his performance against Indiana, it’s safe to say Lee isn’t isn’t quite done improving, and the Nittany Lions will need him and his counterparts to step up moving forward.

His current confidence level from 1-100?

“Fifty,” Lee said.

