KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s jersey number is No. 1, which now reflects his role on the depth chart.

The senior wide receiver will have a bigger role than he’s had in years past due to the departure of last year’s top two receivers in Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington. In fact, Lambert-Smith has been the third option out wide for most of his collegiate career.

Given the nickname “Big Play Dre,” Lambert-Smith will have to step up and make some big plays in his extended role. So far in his career, Lambert-Smith hasn’t caught more than 34 passes in a season.

However, after a big game in the Nittany Lions’ 2023 Rose Bowl victory, James Franklin has some high aspirations and goals set for Lambert-Smith.

“We need him to be a guy like a true number one, not just at Penn State, but really in the conference,” Franklin said. “A guy that they’re talking about nationally.”

According to Franklin, Lambert-Smith has looked “really good” in the short period of time spring football practices have taken place, which is a good sign for the wide receiver room as a whole.

In 2022, Penn State lacked the presence of a true number one receiver, as Washington led the charge with 611 receiving yards. In 2021, Washington recorded 820 receiving yards as the No. 2 option behind Jahan Dotson, so the Nittany Lion coaching staff is trying to set the tone early.

Lambert-Smith’s new role as a true top-option receiver will be a jump from his previous roles, but his confidence showed after the Rose Bowl win. With around five-and-a-half months left until the 2023 regular season begins, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has given Lambert-Smith a few pointers.

“I think, for the most part, give him all the information that you can and coach him no different than anybody else,” Yurcich said when he was asked about transforming Lambert-Smith into the No. 1 guy. “He’s shown all the signs in the offseason of wanting to take that next step.”

As the saying goes, “With more power, comes more responsibility.” Lambert-Smith’s responsibility will be to establish himself as a vocal leader in the locker room.

There aren’t many veteran receivers with tons of in-game experience in Penn State’s locker room. Lambert-Smith is one of three receivers left from the class of 2020, including newly-added transfer Malik McClain.

Franklin mentioned that one of the goals before the season is to establish the wide receivers further down the depth chart because of the inexperience the Nittany Lions have at wide receiver. It’ll be part of Lambert-Smith’s job to help coach the younger part of the roster.

“[Franklin] just put more responsibility on me,” Lambert-Smith said. “It’s me along with the other veterans in the room to lead the room, to take the room in our hands and to build the culture that coach Hagans is trying to instill in the room.”

Although Lambert-Smith has acknowledged that becoming a leader will be “a challenge,” he believes he’s ready for it. According to the junior, one of his main focuses during the offseason is practicing his leadership skills along with his on-field workouts.

The goal is to build trust within the room through his leadership style, which he describes as a mixture of vocalizing and leading by example.

“I've always felt like I was born to lead by example,” Lambert-Smith said. “I've always been a talkative guy so, I mean, I'm gonna talk, but I'll also back it up and work every day. I feel like the guys respect that.”

